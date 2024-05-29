LG C3 OLED TV sinks to lowest-ever price with this tasty discount code

Spring is typically a great time to bag one of the best TVs from the previous year, as the new models arrive and their predecessors pick up discounts in their final months of shelf life.

Case in point: our favourite 42-inch TV has dropped to the lowest price we've seen it at: the LG 42OLEDC3 is just £752.40 at Argos when you use the 'LG10" discount code to bring it down from its listed £836 price.

That undercuts other major UK retailers, including Amazon (£799) and John Lewis (£836), and beats the next-best price we saw the TV fall to in January (£849, Sevenoaks). Heck, it makes the What Hi-Fi? Award winner pretty much half price – it launched in spring 2023 for £1499.

LG's 42-inch C3 OLED is, in our books, the 'Best 40-43in TV' and a cracking option if you're looking for a premium albeit modest-sized telly to arrive in time for the Euros 2024.

Want a bigger screen? The Argos discount doesn't bring other C3 sizes below the Amazon prices. The best price for the 48-inch C3 is £859 at Amazon, while the best price for the 55-inch C3 is £939 at Amazon.

LG OLED42C3 OLED TV was £1499 now £752.40 at Argos (save £746.60)

The 42-inch C3 has dropped to a seriously good price here. This is simply the best TV available at this size, both in terms of picture performance and features. The sound lets it down somewhat, but hopefully this discount leaves a little money for a soundbar. Use promo code LG10 for the full savings.

Read our full LG OLED42C3 review

This smallest set in LG's middle-sitting OLED series is, as we concluded in our OLED42C3 review, "the best 42-inch TV we’ve tested". It combines class-leadingly crisp and detailed picture quality with arguably the best user experience out there, and it is also an unmatched option for gamers – the 42-incher actually snatched a second What Hi-Fi? Award, winning the 'Best Gaming TV' accolade too.

The 42OLEDC3's picture strengths include deep, inky black depths and punchy, rich colours that immediately capture the attention – and keep it. Pair that with crispness, fine detail and striking contrast, and it is hard to pick holes in the C3. Its extensive webOS software makes for easily one of the best and most intuitive TV operating systems on the market, too. And as for those gaming specs, you couldn't really ask for more. With four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets capable of handling 4K/120Hz gameplay with VRR and ALLM activated, anyone with a PS5 and an Xbox Series X will find a valiant partner for them in the C3.

Sound quality from the TV's built-in speakers isn't great – our expert reviews team said they offered "a rather dull delivery" – so we'd recommend using the money you'll save with this excellent deal to pick up one of our recommended soundbars.

As for the size, while we wouldn’t recommend that someone who has room for a 65-inch TV goes for a 42-inch model instead, there is a benefit to going small – pixel density. Because the pixels are more tightly packed, sharpness is increased, and the crispness of the OLED42C3’s delivery is utterly impressive.

Ultimately, the LG C3 is an excellent TV and, at this price, a very compelling buy. Yes, this year's newly launched 42-inch C4 OLED TV may well likely top last year's C3 (not least if the 65-inch C4 OLED TV review performance is anything to go by), but that is currently almost twice the price – £1399 – and not going to drop too far anytime soon. For well under a grand, the LG 42OLEDC3 for £752.40 is exceptional.

