Last chance! Save up to 25% on Samsung Galaxy tablets in the Prime Day sales

The Amazon Prime Day sale is the gift that keeps on giving, and now it wants to give you cheap Samsung Galaxy tablet deals.

There's 17% off the wildly popular Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, now £359 £259 (or $429 $319 in the US). There's also £180 off the excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, now £869 £689 (or $849 $655 in the US).

UK: Galaxy Tab S7+ 256GB WiFi £869 £689 at Amazon (save £180)

US: Galaxy Tab S7+ 256GB WiFi $849 $654 at Amazon (save $195)

Samsung's answer to the iPad Pro boasts a stunning 12.4-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate for super-smooth video playback. Four speakers tuned by AKG, plus Dolby Atmos support, make this tablet ideal for movies and gaming (and even a spot of working).View Deal

UK: Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB WiFi £439 £329 at Amazon (save £110)

The S5e is one of Samsung's, thinnest, lightest and cheapest tablets. It launched in 2019 but still has plenty to offer at this reduced price, including a 10.5in Super AMOLED screen, a claimed 14.5-hour battery life with fast charging support and AKG sound.View Deal

The 2020, 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is equipped with a front-facing camera for video calls and Samsung's One UI interface, which is optimised for the larger tablet screen with simplified navigation tools. It's an LCD display rather than an OLED but that's to be expected – especially at the ultra-low Prime Day price of just £259 ($319).

The S6 Lite comes with a (battery-free) S Pen stylus in the box, which promises greater precision when note-taking and drawing. The battery on this tablet is 7,040mAh, which Samsung claims will stretch to 13 hours of video playback or 12 hours of internet use.

If you want to step up a notch, the Galaxy Tab S7+, a rival to the Apple iPad Pro, is also on sale at a very tempting £689 ($655). This S7+ promises plenty of wow-factor thanks to the 12.4-inch, 2800 x 1752 pixel Super AMOLED touchscreen with HDR10+ support and a super-fast 120Hz refresh rate.

The S7+ runs the app-packed Android 10 operating system and comes with an S Pen included, while four AKG-tuned built-in speakers aim to deliver cinematic sound on the go. Don't need the crème de la crème? There's also a healthy £100 off the Galaxy Tab S7 128GB (now £519)

Last but not least, Amazon has slashed a tasty 25% off the 2019 Galaxy Tab S5e, which is thinner and lighter, making it a great choice for gaming, browsing and reading. It's down to just £329 for the rest of today only. If these are the kind of tablet deals you've been eyeing up, don't miss out – these Prime Day savings are scheduled to end at midnight on 22 June.

MORE:

Our pick of the best Prime Day tablet deals

Listen up: today's best Prime Day headphones deals

Peruse our favourite Prime Day tech deals