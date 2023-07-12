I've found the 12 best Prime Day deals on What Hi-Fi? Award winners

All sorts of tech products are discounted in this year's Amazon Prime Day sale, from TVs to headphones, soundbars to hi-fi. But when it comes to quality, some of them can be a bit... questionable. But not here. Oh no. Below we have rounded up the best Prime Day deals on only the best products we have tested, at Amazon but also at rival retailers who have undercut the retail giant or who have an unignorable deal themselves.

Every product below has not only earned a perfect five stars from us but also won a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award, signifying that they are a class leader in their product category at their respective price point. If you're looking for the best of its kind, you have found it.

So what do we have? There's a lowest-ever price on some of our favourite wireless headphones, a deal so good on the best mid-priced speakers that they enter budget speaker territory, and an unprecedented £40 saving on a portable Bluetooth speaker that could well soup up your summer. And that's just for starters...

Buy one of these What Hi-Fi? Award winners and you will not be disappointed (and that's rarely a guarantee when you're shopping for Prime Day bargains).

The best Prime Day deals on What Hi-Fi? Award winners

Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds was £ 90 now £56 at Amazon (save £32)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth even their non-discounted price. The WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0, and are available between £56-59 depending on which colour you opt for – black, white, orange or mint.

Read our Sony WF-C500 review

LG OLED65C2 65-inch OLED TV (2022) was £2699 now £1398 at Amazon (save £1301)

Last year's C2 is the best-value premium TV out there, hands on. The current award-winner may now have a successor in the £2449 2023 C3 model, but it's the pick of the two when it comes to performance-per-pound credentials thanks to this stunning 45 per cent Prime Day discount. As well as a great all-round picture and intuitive operating system, it's got a flawless set of next-gen gaming features.

Read our LG OLED65C2 review

Chromecast with Google TV was £60 now £40 at Amazon (save £20)

Google's Chromecast is a user-friendly, featured-packed media streamer with all the apps you already know and love. Whatever you want to watch, you can do with Chromecast. Plus, you'll get a great 4K HDR picture, and Dolby Vision and Atmos support. It's all you could ever really ask of a video streamer.

Read our Chromecast with Google TV review

Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar £899 £789 at Amazon (save £110)

This soundbar delivers class-leading Dolby Atmos performance and WiFi connectivity for easy music streaming and integration with other Sonos products. If you want the convenience of a soundbar as opposed to a bulky surround speaker package and your budget stretches this far, you won't regret welcoming the Arc into your living room.

Read our full Sonos Arc review

JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker was £160 now £130 at Amazon (save £30)

Oiur favourite portable Bluetooth speaker can be yours with £30 off right now during Prime Day sales. A discount here is not to be sniffed at – this is an excellent sounding, no-nonsense portable Bluetooth speaker that has a legacy of excellent Charge models behind it. An easy recommendation.

Read our JBL Charge 5 review

KEF LS50 Meta speakers was £1100 now £999 at Sevenoaks (save £101)

Delivering class-leading sound for less than a grand, the KEF LS50 Meta are sensational speakers – our current favourites, at that. If you can afford them, buy them. The discount is also at Amazon, but Sevenoaks chucks in a free QED Silver Anniversary XT speaker cable (2m) worth £99.95.

Read our KEF LS50 Meta review

AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt USB DAC £269 £199 at Amazon (save £70)

Any money off this excellent, multi-Award-winning DAC is welcome and this is a sizable discount. Want to boost your laptop, PC or mobile sound? This dinky USB device will do it tenfold.

Read our AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt review

LG OLED77C2 77-inch OLED TV (2022) was £3699 now £2768 at Amazon (save £931)

If you want the best performance-per-pound LG OLED of 2022 in a truly cinematic size, this 77-inch version of the C2 (which also features above in its 65-inch size) is what you're after. It's got all of the top-notch features of the smaller models but with an extra dose of epicness.

Read our LG OLED77C2 review

