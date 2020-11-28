Are you after a cheap OLED TV this Black Friday? Buy this one

The LG CX is arguably the best OLED TV available in the US, and it's now available for the lowest price we've seen, courtesy of a £500 / $600 discount.

This Black Friday deal will be particularly exciting for those people looking for a new TV to go with their new PS5 or Xbox Series X, as the LG CX has all of the gaming features you could possibly need, including 4K@120Hz, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode). It's arguably the best gaming TV out there, and the LG CX is also great for everything else you watch, too.

Black Friday cheap OLED deal

LG OLED55CX 4K OLED TV $2000 $1400 at Best Buy (save $600)

The CX is the sweet spot in LG's 2020 OLED TV range – it gets you all of LG's top picture tech at a great price. Expect detail, richer colours and smooth motion. An astonishingly capable all-rounder.View Deal

LG OLED55CX OLED TV £1799 £1299 at Richer Sounds (save £500)

Brand new for 2020, LG's superb CX has already shed £500 from its price. This is the most affordable model that has all of LG's latest picture technology, and it performs beautifully, taking the already excellent C9 and adding more dark detail, richer colours and better motion. It's got you covered for next-gen games consoles, too, thanks to HDMIs that support features such as VRR.View Deal

Want something cheaper?

Vizio 55-inch OLED H1 4K smart TV: $1300 $900 at Best Buy

OLED is the hottest TV tech and to see an OLED TV below $1000 is almost unheard of. This model will level up your home viewing with Dolby Vision HDR, Vizio's latest ProGaming Engine and more – and all for $900. View Deal

The CX really is the pick of LG's 2020 TV range. The BX is more affordable, but it uses an older-generation chip, and while you can spend more money on a GX, RX or WX, none of those models offer a better picture than the CX as the upgrades for those are focused on audio and aesthetics.

So, in performance-per-pound terms, the CX was already the model to get, and it's even more so with this huge discount.

The performance is superb. The perfect blacks and near-perfect viewing angles we're used to from OLED, combine with bright, punchy whites and vibrant but natural colors. LG's motion processing in 2020 is the best it's ever been, too, and its OLEDs continue to impress in terms of upscaling 1080p and standard-def content.

