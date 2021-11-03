Fire TV Stick deals: early Black Friday deals see streamer prices slashed

Anyone looking for early Black Friday deals on Amazon's video streamers is in luck. The retail giant has slashed the prices of its best-selling Fire TV streamers by up to 45 per cent. It's quite literally a 'Fire' sale...

The Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) is down to £22 (was £40), while the Award-winning Fire TV Stick 4K is only £27 (was £50). There's also a tasty 33 per cent off the brand new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which has dropped from £55 to only £36.

Want Amazon's smartest streamer? The five-star Fire TV Cube is down 45 per cent to £60 (was £110), which is £10 lower than it was on Prime Day. You can also save big on the budget Fire TV Stick Lite, which is down 43 per cent to £17 (was £30).

Could prices drop even lower come the Black Friday sales? The seasonal sale is just around the corner, so do you 'stick' or twist? Take a look at the Alexa birthday deals below while you make up your mind...

Best Amazon Fire TV deals

Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) £40 £22 at Amazon (save £18)

Amazon's standard streaming stick packs in Dolby Atmos support for more immersive sound and HDR. Grab this tasty discount while you can. View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K Fire TV Stick 4K £50 £27 at Amazon (save £23)

If you want something a bit higher-specced, Amazon also makes a 4K version of the Fire TV Stick. And – you guessed it – it's also discounted. It's Amazon's most powerful streaming stick and an absolute steal at this price. View Deal

Image Fire TV Stick 4K Max £55 £37 at Amazon (save £18)

Amazon only revealed its most powerful streaming stick in October 2021 but it's already on sale. It's said to have 40 per cent more power than its predecessor, the Fire Stick 4K.

View Deal

Fire TV Cube Fire TV Cube £110 £60 at Amazon (save £50)

Amazon's five-star streaming cube is now available for a penny less than £60, taking it to a temptingly low price. A great video streamer that doubles up as a voice-controlled universal remote for your whole system. View Deal

Fire TV Stick Lite Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite £30 £17 at Amazon (save £13)

This is the cheapest Fire TV Stick Amazon makes, and now it's even cheaper. Despite its seriously low price, the Lite still has an Alexa remote, and HDR for stunning visuals. A nice early Black Friday bargain if ever we saw one. View Deal

Amazon's streaming devices are renowned as some of the best in the business, thanks in large part to their low prices. But they're also very capable. And while they're heavily skewed to Amazon's ecosystem, they can stream other services too, like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

The refreshed Fire TV Stick boasts an enhanced 1.7 GHz quad-core processor with 50 per cent more power than the previous generation Fire TV Stick. The new model also delivers faster streaming in 1080p at 60fps, while the dual-band, dual-antenna WiFi supports 5GHz networks and promises more stable streaming and fewer dropped connections.

The Fire TV Stick Lite offers HDR as standard and comes with a special Alexa Voice Remote Lite, which lets you speak to find, launch, and control content.

The Fire TV Stick 4K supports ultra high definition picture quality, as does the excellent Fire TV Cube. This latter device is larger, smarter and can control compatible soundbars and AV receivers, too.

Last but not least, there's the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which launched in October 2021. It's apparently 40 per cent faster than the standard Fire TV Stick 4K, thanks to its new quad-core 1.8GHz processor and 2GB of RAM.

If you've had your eye on a Fire TV device, we suggest you make the most of Amazon's Alexa birthday sale and avail yourself of the latest Fire TV deals. There's no telling how long they'll last.

