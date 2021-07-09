Euro 2020 TV deal: save big on brand-new budget Ambilight OLED TV

What better way to watch England's first major tournament final since 1966 than on a brand-spanking-new TV? Philips has slashed £100 off its Ambilight 55OLED705 OLED TV. Normally £999, this 55-inch OLED is now just £899.

Philips' 'Come on England' promotion is available through Currys, AO, Amazon and Richer Sounds. It runs until Tuesday 13th July so, win or lose, you'll be in the pink. The OLED705 supports all major HDR formats and is packed with streaming apps, so you can bring more than just the football home this weekend...

Philips announced the 55OLED705 only a couple of months ago. It boasts an impressive spec sheet stuffed with HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG), plus Dolby Atmos audio. It also gets DTS Play-Fi multi-room audio support.

The 'near-frameless' design hides the very same 50W 2.1 sound system found in last year's What Hi-Fi? Award-winning OLED805, and it also boasts three-sided Ambilight, which we've always found to be both spectacular and beneficial in terms of increasing perceived contrast and making the screen seem bigger than it really is.

The OLED705 is powered by Android TV and features Google Assistant built-in, as well as support for Amazon Alexa. A button on the remote launches the voice assistant, so you can speak into it to, for example, open your favourite app.

Talking of which, the OLED705 packs in plenty of streaming services. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, YouTube and Spotify are all present and correct, although there's no mention of Apple TV+.

If you're a gamer, this TV could turn out to be something of a mixed bag. On the upside, you get a basic Game Mode and support for 4K@120Hz. On the downside, none of this model's four HDMI sockets support eARC.

Still, the option to buy a 55-inch OLED TV from a big-name brand for £899 ahead of the big Italy vs England clash sounds like a winner if you ask us.

