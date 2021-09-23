Buy an LG OLED TV and you could get all your money back

LG is offering customers the chance to save and win when they buy one of the company's 2021 OLED TVs over the next 20 days. Anyone purchasing a new LG OLED TV in the UK and Ireland will benefit from a price drop over the same period as well as the opportunity to win all their money back.

LG's 'save and win' promotion is available on the LG OLEDG1, LG OLEDC1, LG OLEDB1 and LG OLEDA1 TVs in all current sizes, so long as they are purchased from participating retailers and before the end of 12th October 2021. That covers panel sizes from 48-inch to 83-inch with prices ranging from £899 to £5999.

Fortunately, the list of stores involved in the promotion is long and pretty exhaustive, including most of those that we recommend on What Hi-Fi?, so you shouldn't find any problems with stock or availability.

LG OLED competition

Once you've made your LG OLED TV purchase before the closing date, you'll need to register for the competition on the LG website by 10th Novemeber 2021. Ten lucky winners will be chosen at random and refunded the full price of their OLED TV.

Although we've not had all of these LG OLED TVs in for review, we've loved the ones we've seen so far. The 65-inch LG OLED65C1 and LG OLED65G1 TVs were given a What Hi-Fi? five-star rating, and we would hope for a similar performance standard from others.

LG's OLED TVs are Dolby Vision-enabled with HDR10 and HLG also supported. They come with the excellent webOS smart platform, which includes streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Spotify and many more.

LG OLED TVs also work with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Apple AirPlay 2 for screen mirroring. Most of the LG OLED TVs also have a handy gesture and voice remote control.

Those interested in gaming are in good hands with LG too. All LG OLEDs (apart from the A1 series) feature HDMI 2.1 ports with the latest low latency and refresh rate standards.

Thinking of taking the plunge? Best of luck with the competition...

