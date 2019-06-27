Budget Atmos deal: Save £420 on Sony AV receiver with Focal speakers

There's no time like the present to get up and running with one of the most predominant surround sound technologies in home cinema, Dolby Atmos. Especially when it's pretty affordable.

Richer Sounds is currently offering a bundle deal on a Sony Atmos AV receiver and Focal Atmos speaker package for just £1178 – £420 less than its RRP price.

The Sony STR-DN1080 AV receiver is a What Hi-Fi? 2017 and 2018 Award winner, so you know it's a superb piece of kit.

It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, and is complete with six HDMI inputs (plus two outputs) that can pass through 4K and HDR video, Google Chromecast built-in, Bluetooth wireless pairing with NFC and Apple AirPlay.

But most of all, you'll get fantastic, room-filling sound...

...Which is where the Focal SIB EVO 5.1.2 Atmos package comes in. It comprises five satellite speakers, two of which have upward-firing drivers to bounce Atmos' height-channel sounds off your ceiling and towards your listening position. Although best placed on stand or wall-mounts, they're designed to be happy dotted around and even on shelves – a great option if your lounge isn't the size of an actual theatre.

There's an external subwoofer, too.

Don't have the budget or desire for Atmos? The UK retailer is also offering the excellent Sony receiver with the also-Award-winning Wharfedale DX2 5.1 speaker package for just £749 – which we'd confidently say is money well spent on a great non-Atmos home cinema set-up, too.

