British composer Sir John Tavener has died at the age of 69. Many will remember his Song for Athene that was played at the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997.

He was nominated for the Mercury Prize twice – in 1992 and 1997 – and received his knighthood in 2000.

His work The Protecting Veil topped the classical music charts for several months in 1992. He originally made his name with The Whale, which was released by The Beatles on their Apple label in 1968.

He made a remarkable comeback from a heart attack in 2007, despite having suffered from ill health for many years.

