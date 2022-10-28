Bluesound's new Pulse M wireless multi-room speaker is designed to deliver 360º sound

Bluesound, maker of the Award-winning Node (2021) hi-res music streamer, has unveiled a new wireless multi-room speaker with support for hi-res and MQA playback.

The new Bluesound Pulse M claims to pack a punch thanks to its 80-watt DSP smart amplifier and an "Omni-Hybrid" driver arrangement, which incorporates an upfiring 5.25-inch woofer and two 19mm tweeters mounted at 45-degree angles.

This meticulously-engineered system apparently uses a "custom-designed acoustic reflector" above the woofer to diffuse unwanted sonic artefacts and ensure a "lush" 360-degree soundstage.

Bluesound reckons the Pulse M's stylish, acoustically transparent fabric grille will help it blend into any home. Placement shouldn't be an issue, since the elliptical cabinet is only 20cm high (optional wall mount and floor stand accessories are also available).

Want a bit more oomph? Two Pulse M speakers can be paired for stereo sound. You can also use the speakers as rear surrounds for the Dolby Atmos-capable Bluesound Pulse Soundbar+, a challenger to the Sonos Arc. Add the Pulse Sub+ and the Powernode, and you'll have a complete wireless surround sound system.

With native support for more than 20 music services, the Pulse M should be a viable alternative to the likes of the Sonos One. The usual suspects – Tidal, Spotify, Amazon Music, Qobuz, etc – can be controlled using the excellent BluOS Controller app. Users can also send audio to the device over wi-fi, Gigabit Ethernet, aptX HD Bluetooth or Apple AirPlay 2.

Finishing touches include proximity-sensing touch controls, plus support for voice assistants such as Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Bluesound Pulse M is available now in black or white, priced at £449 / $449 (around AU$810). How will it measure up against multi-room rivals like the Sonos One, Audio Pro Addon C3 and Amazon Echo Studio? We'll bring a full review just as soon as we can.

