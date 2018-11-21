Trending

Black Friday TV deals: Save up to £300 on Samsung's 2018 4K Frame TVs

By News 

Pretty as a picture with temptingly low prices

Black Friday TV deals: Save up to £300 on Samsung's 2018 4K Frame TVs

Black Friday 2018 is well and truly here with deals popping up in the lead up to the main event and likely way beyond. As such this is a great time to grab yourself a new TV, pair of speakers, headphones and plenty more besides. 

But there's so much to pick from it's best to focus on one thing at a time, in this case there are some impressive savings to be made on Samsung's 2018 Frame TVs. Designed to hang like a picture frame this 4K HDR range boasts an Art Mode where you can use your own high-resolution images to adorn the digital canvas or display them through a subscription to Samsung's Art Store.

The 65in version of the Frame TV (UE65LS03) is down from £2499 to £2299, while the 55in version (UE55LS03) has been reduced from £1799 to £1499. You can also make a £200 saving on the 43in model (UE43LS03) which is now down to £999 from £1199.

The best Black Friday 2018 UK deals

Samsung The Frame UE65LS03NAUXXU 65-inch 4K HDR TV for £2,499 £2,299 at Very

Is it art, is it a 65in TV? It's both. This 4K set boasts HDR support, four HDMI inputs, 40W speakers, smart functionality and comes with its own No Gap Wall-mount.View Deal

Samsung The Frame UE55LS03NAUXXU 55-inch 4K HDR TV for £1,799 £1,499 at John Lewis

If 65in is too big for your living space, then you can also save £300 on the 55in Samsung Frame TV. You can even pick a frame that best suits your own decor.View Deal

Samsung The Frame UE43LS03 43-inch 4K HDR TV for £1,199 £999 at Currys

This 43-inch version of the Frame TV squeezes in just under the £1000 price point. Don't worry, you still get 4K, HDR and the frame finish too.


View Deal

MORE:

Black Friday TV deals
Black Friday headphone deals
Black Friday PS4 and Xbox deals