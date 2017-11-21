The 55in LG OLED55B7V – tested at £3000, and our 2017 Product of the Year TV – is now half price for £1499 at Currys PC World, John Lewis, Sevenoaks and other retailers. But it’s not the only LG OLED Black Friday bargain...

The 55in five-star LG OLED55C7, which was tested at £2500, can also now be picked up for £1499.

MORE: Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals 2017

So which should you race to get into your basket? With every model across LG’s 2017 4K OLED range boasting the same panel and picture-processing tech, it’s only the C7’s “stiletto” stand that separates it from the B7. So yes, it’s largely down to aesthetic preference.

Either way, both heavily reduced sets are veritable bargains.

What's more, the B7 and C7 can be yours for as little as £1349 (with a five-year guarantee cover included) if you enter the discount code 'LSTV10' at checkout at Currys PC World - as spotted by Jelly Deals, a deals site owned by Gamer Network.

Looking for a more modest-sized TV bargain? You'll be able to keep track of all the best deals on our Best Black Friday deals page.

Read more:

Save on Sonos speakers in latest Black Friday deals

The best 29 products of 2017

Best early Amazon Black Friday deals

Save on a Christmas gift subscription to What Hi-Fi?

Get three months of Spotify Premium for 99p

Black Friday deals round-up