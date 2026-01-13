There are a few products that have become permanent fixtures in the What Hi-Fi? Awards – and the Technics SA-C600 is an excellent example.

The just-add-speakers system has won an Award every year since it launched in 2022 – and here, to top it all off, the price has just hit a new record low. The Technics SA-C600 is now available for £669 at Peter Tyson.

That's a £230 discount off its price when we first tested it, and the lowest price we have seen for this system!

The SA-C600 is a veteran of our best hi-fi systems buying guide, and is a favourite of our very own editor in chief, who has one in his lounge setup.

The Technics SA-C600 is a true all-in-one system, with streaming smarts, a built-in CD player and even a moving-magnet phono stage for those who wish to plug in a turntable. You really do need simply to add speakers to achieve a versatile hi-fi setup.

Not that features have been compromised: there's streaming support including Spotify Connect, Tidal, Deezer and Amazon Music; there's also Bluetooth, Chromecast, and AirPlay 2 functionality, while physical connections include stereo RCA, USB Type-A, USB Type-B, coaxial, and optical digital.

Hi-res support goes up to 32-bit/384kHz, with a 30-watt-per-channel performance that will work well with most speakers.

Whichever of the SA-C600's connectivity options you use, however, the sound is unanimously great.

“It’s an expressive and punchy performer that builds its performance around a solid framework of surefooted rhythmic drive and expressive dynamics,” our five-star Technics SA-C600 review reads.

“Details levels are good, but it is the confident way this unit organises that information into a cohesive and musical whole that really impresses. It isn’t long before our attention is focused on the spellbinding music rather than the mechanics of hi-fi.”

Looks? Tick. Features? Tick. Sound? Also tick. The Technics SA-C600 is a true jack of all trades, so much so that it has worked its way into the hearts and homes of our review team. You too can join the bandwagon now that the system is £669 at Peter Tyson.

