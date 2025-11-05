Looking for an all-in-one speaker system on a budget as we head into Black Friday?

We may have found the answer: the Triangle AIO Twin.

Don't be fooled by the AIO Twin's appearance – while it might look like a regular pair of speakers, this is a fully fledged music system that combines speakers, amplification, streaming and connectivity into one package. A package that won a 2025 What Hi-Fi? Award, we might add.

We were already blown away by the system's incredible value when it launched at £699 – but it can now be snagged for £599 at Richer Sounds. That's the lowest price we've seen!

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner Save £100 Triangle AIO Twin : was £699 now £599 at Richer Sounds The Triangle AIO Twin packs a lot into its compact frame, offering an affordable all-in-one speaker system complete with wi-fi streaming, Bluetooth and built-in amplification. Sound quality is enthusiastic and capable, while myriad connectivity options mean the AIO Twin can play just about anything. It's incredible value – especially with £100 off. The offer is available across all finishes.

The deal is available on all six colours, all of which suit the smart and classy design of the cabinets. They're considerably smaller than most bookshelf speakers too, meaning you can be pretty flexible in where you place them.

The Triangle AIO Twin has pretty much every connection you might need: ethernet and wi-fi streaming, Bluetooth 5.0, optical input, 3.5mm auxiliary and a pair of RCA that you can toggle between line level and phono inputs. That means the AIO Twin can double as speakers for your TV; and the built-in phono stage means you can connect a moving-magnet turntable without the need for extra boxes.

The AIO app supports all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music, Qobuz, as well as internet radio and files on your network. And audio support for files up to 24-bit/192kHz will be good news for those subscribed to a hi-res streaming tier. In short, the Triangle system can play from just about anything.

And it's an engaging sound. In our five-star Triangle AIO Twin review, we say: “This system is incredibly fun to listen to. It’s an enthusiastic performer, happy to tackle any music genre and recording quality, and simply wants you to enjoy the music being played.”

The AIO Twin is balanced across the frequencies, with an admirable level of control, precision and subtlety, and bass performance that is surprisingly taut and shapely for such compact speaker cabinets.

The main downside is the phono stage; we recommend that vinyl lovers get an external phono stage to plug into the AIO Twin to make the most of their records.

Overall, though, the Triangle AIO Twin is incredible value for money, offering an entire hi-fi system in one easy to use and live with package. There's a reason it has won a What Hi-Fi? Award for the past two years – and now it can be yours with a handy £100 off at Richer Sounds.

