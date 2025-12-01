Deal or no deal: I’m recommending this adorable little Award-winning radio as Cyber Monday ticks towards its end
This tiny radio is a delight, even with this small saving
Roberts' tiny Revival Petite 2 radio is one of those products you can't help but fall in love with. It is adorably cute and small: its footprint is no bigger than an iPhone 16, it's about half the height of a Dr Pepper can, and your earbuds case will comfortably sit on top of it.
And it's lovely to listen to as well. From gentle Radio 4 programmes and BBC 6 Music tunes to your audiobooks or playlists streamed over Bluetooth, the What Hi-Fi? Award winning Petite 2 delivers everything with clarity, richness and punch that far belies its dinky dimensions.
This little DAB radio is one that I've been keeping my eye on this entire Black Friday season, hoping for a chunky discount – at least £10 or £20 off – so I could recommend it to everyone.
But as Cyber Monday starts closing in on its last hours, I must claim defeat, as the only real saving I've found on the Roberts Revival Petite 2 radio is equally tiny. Just £7.45, to be precise. You can find it for £91.55 at John Lewis, and what's even worse, this meagre saving is only on the Duck Egg finish.
A lovely little DAB+/FM radio with Bluetooth, 20 hours battery life and a 3.5mm headphone output. The Petite 2 is a joy to use, and delivers a richly detailed, dynamic and clear sound, while you can put this tiny radio anywhere. A flexible, very likeable unit that's worth every penny.
Deal also available at Amazon and Smart Home Sounds
The Pop Orange finish is available for £94.93 at Amazon
All the other six finishes are available at their full price of £99, so this colourway is your only choice if you want to save a little bit of money on one of the best little DAB/FM radios with Bluetooth that you can carry around with you anywhere in the house.
And you really can plonk it everywhere: on the windowsill, at the corner of your desk, on a bedside table, on a bookshelf, in the garden, or even chuck it in your bag – no matter how small your space, the Petite 2 radio will fit anywhere.
Battery life is a considerable 20 hours, you can charge it up via USB-C, and it even comes with a 3.5mm headphone socket so you can listen at night in peace. You can save 20 presets in total (10 DAB/DAB+, 10 FM), while Bluetooth pairs swiftly and with no fuss to our smartphone and laptop.
In our review, we said: "It’s a lively, rhythmically engaging sound that has a surprising amount of weight and punch to it, given the unit's size. The way it handles voices is a highlight, sounding clean, solid and detailed."
We're not expecting big scale or lashings of deep bass from such a petite unit, but there is ample solidity and richness to the detail, along with confident dynamics and toe-tapping rhythm to keep our attention hooked.
Is it a great Cyber Monday deal? Not really. Is it a great product? Absolutely. Deal or no deal, the Roberts radio is a well-designed, great-sounding product that's lovely to use and listen to. So even if I haven't been able to find a great Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal on it, I would still wholeheartedly recommend it at full price. And you can pick the colour you want without having to restrict your choices.
If you do, however, want to save a few pennies and aren't fussed about the colours, then this titchy deal of £91.55 at John Lewis and at Amazon is worth a gander.
