I always keep an eye on the Technics SL-1500C turntable when Black Friday rolls around, as any price drop on this five-star, What Hi-Fi? Award winner is worth a look.

Just last week on Black Friday itself, the SL-1500's price was £749 at Sevenoaks – that's £150 less than its usual retail price of £899. And today, come Cyber Monday, it's dropped another £50!

That means you can pick up the Technics SL-1500C for its lowest-ever price of £699 at Sevenoaks right now, representing a total £200 saving. The only catch? The black and silver finishes are out of stock, but the white colour is available at this knockdown price.

Why is this Technics record player so recommendable? First and foremost, it sounds great. It received five stars and multiple Award wins for its incredibly dynamic, stable and authoritative performance.

For its price point, it sounds precise and composed, and delivers all kinds of music – from sparse vocals to large-scale orchestral works – with clarity and a deft handling of rhythm and detail. It never sounds disorganised, no matter how complex the arrangement gets.

We especially praised the way it resolves low frequencies, saying "there’s plenty of punch here, particularly at bass frequencies where the deck delivers an impressive combination of agility, punch and depth."

Outside of sound, the SL-1500C comes packed with features that many of its rivals – including the Rega Planar 3/Nd3 – would never dream of having. It features a built-in phono stage, offering flexible use if you don't already have one in your system, meaning you can plug the deck straight into your amplifier's line inputs or into a pair of active speakers.

An Ortofon 2M Red cartridge comes pre-fitted, the deck is semi-automatic in operation and has electronic speed control, and there is height adjustment for the S-shaped tonearm, should you need to adjust when updating to a different cartridge.

The build quality is impressive: it is rock-solid and of a high quality, offering the kind of sturdy reliability that Technics DJ decks are renowned for. Every element is beautifully engineered and the SL-1500C feels an absolute joy to use.

Put it all together, and you have a turntable that comes with user-friendly features, scope for upgrades, and sounds fantastic. What more could you want? This lowest-ever price of £699 at Sevenoaks just sweetens the deal.

