As you can probably tell from the picture, the NAD C 3050 with MDC2 BluOS-D streaming module (yes, it's a mouthful), boasts a charming retro design.

What you might not be able to tell from the picture, however, is that there's some real engineering substance under the retro hood, substance that earned the music system Product of the Year Award at the What Hi-Fi? Awards.

Better yet? There's currently a Black Friday deal to be had, with the NAD C 3050 (with MDC2 BluOS-D module) now going for £1499 at Sevenoaks. That's £200 lower than the price we tested at!

As a 100W per channel amplifier, the NAD C 3050 is a fine performer across all connections, with a good moving magnet phono stage and a very capable DAC module.

But it's the addition of the MDC2-BluOS-D’s streaming smarts that change everything, propelling the NAD to class-leading status among streaming systems.

The C 3050 can stream music files from your home network, play internet radio or access streaming services through wired or wireless means, with support for UPnP, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz, Amazon Music Ultra HD and Deezer.

It's worth noting that it doesn’t play DSD files, and the PCM files it does play are limited to a maximum of 24-bit/192kHz, but we doubt this will be a deal-clincher for most.

There's also two-way Bluetooth of the aptX variety, a front panel-mounted 6.3mm headphone output, and an HDMI eARC input for you to hook up a TV.

And, however you choose to listen, the NAD C 3050 sounds great.

As we said in our Nad C 3050 review: "It has the midrange clarity and fluidity to shine with a vocal-based group such as The Unthanks. Detail levels are good, but it's the organic way in which the C 3050 arranges all that detail that draws us into the music.

It captures the texture and tone of the sisters’ voices superbly and so communicates the heartfelt passion in the title track, Mount The Air, better than most alternatives we’ve heard."

If you want one box to take care of all your audio needs, the NAD is an extremely neat and characterful just-add-speakers streaming system. And at £1499 at Sevenoaks, it's an easy recommendation.