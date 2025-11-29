Part of the fun of wading through Black Friday deals is that not only can you find some great savings on individual products, but when you start combining some of the deals, there’s also the potential to create some amazing systems with big money off.

And that’s exactly what I’ve done with the trio of products that you see below.

Of course, you need to bear in mind the process of system matching, i.e. you want the different components all pulling in the same sonic direction, but that's where our buying advice comes into its own and why this system makes so much sense...

While I’ve still got plenty of time for CDs, for this particular set-up I’ve gone with a streamer as my source. The Naim ND5 XS 2 might be approaching the end of its life (it was first reviewed back in 2019, after all), but this is no reason to stay clear – quite the opposite in fact!

It’s a great option for anyone looking to step up from a budget model to a more refined and sophisticated performer, and the fact that it’s available with £1000 off at Peter Tyson makes it an appealing prospect if you’re fishing in those waters.

It’s fair to say we were and still are huge fans. In our five-star Naim ND5 XS 2 review, we said, “There is nothing sonically for which we can fault its performance.” We also said it has “the ability to dig deep into bass frequencies with ease, tempering that with rich and insightful mids and treble”.

What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame Save £1,000 Naim Nait XS 3 : was £2,499 now £1,499 at Peter Tyson We tested the superlative Naim Nait XS 3 at £2199, but it tends to sell these days for £2499 at full price. That is, unless a very tasty £1000 discount comes along and knocks the Naim down to an incredibly tempting price of just £1499. At that price, there isn't a finer amplifier that we can think of on the market today. You'll need to be quick, though.

Includes free Chord Leyline RCA cable

For optimal system synergy, we’ve gone for a stablemate of the ND5 XS 2, which is also enjoying a lovely Black Friday discount of £1000 over at Peter Tyson.

The Naim Nait XS 3 stereo amplifier is an absolute classic when it comes to hi-fi kit, and we rate it so highly that it’s still being used in our test rooms to put price-comparable products through their paces.

It sounds enthusiastic, entertaining, and in our Nait XS 3 review, we also praised its organisational skills, saying, “Detail resolution is good, but it’s the amplifier’s ability to assemble all that information into a cohesive whole that really impresses".

KEF R3 Meta: £1,999 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision The KEF R3 Meta are stunning standmounters that look and sound sensational. They combine KEF's iconic Uni-Q driver array with a hybrid aluminium bass driver to devastating effect. The speakers produce a wonderfully cohesive yet expansive sound, which is a great fit for the Naim electronics.

Includes free AudioQuest Rocket 11 speaker cable

Now, technically speaking, the speakers I’m suggesting you use in this system aren’t discounted for Black Friday, but the savings being made on the electronics cover the cost of these beauties.

And the truth is that if you want to get the best sound possible from this Naim pairing, I wouldn’t go for just any pair of speakers in the Black Friday sales. You want a pair that’s going to help bring the best out of the two Naims, and the KEF R3 Meta will do just that (another option would be the Epos ES-7N).

In our KEF R3 Meta review, we said, “We haven’t come across many stereo speakers at this price point in recent years that are so accomplished in all the ‘hi-fi’ ways and fun to listen to in the same breath.”

Add the fact that they look stunning and are impeccably made, and you have a good-looking system that is guaranteed to give you years of enjoyment. If you already have stands, that’s great, or alternatively, KEF does matching stands, the S3 (£649), which I’ve seen discounted to £399 when you buy the speakers.

