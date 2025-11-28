In the midst of all this Black Friday deals madness, one of my colleagues asked for help regarding a vinyl system. A friend wanted a compact starter turntable system for his daughter, one that played records and could handle music streaming. Could I recommend something suitable?

Why yes, I could. The answer is simply: buy the Ruark MR1 Mk3 powered speakers and the Rega Planar 1 turntable.

The five-star Ruark MR1 Mk3 speakers launched earlier this year and, along with their more powerful, dynamic and detailed sound, they came equipped with one crucial element for the first time: a phono stage. And it was a stonkingly good one, too. Add in the five-star Rega Planar 1 directly, and you've got quite the potent combination that looks good, sounds good, doesn't take up much space and is a genuine alternative to traditional hi-fi separates.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 winner Ruark Audio MR1 Mk3: £399 at Richer Sounds A stylish, petite-sized pair of desktop speakers that boast 25W of amplification and a richly detailed, powerful, punchy and hugely dynamic sound. They have Bluetooth aptX HD, a combined optical/3.5mm aux input and a USB-C input, along with a superb quality moving magnet phono stage, so you can plug a turntable directly to them. Read our full Ruark MR1 Mk3 review

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 winner Rega Planar 1: £329 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision A great starter turntable that's as plug-and-play as it gets. It comes factory-fitted with the Carbon MM cartridge, with next-to-none user adjustment needed out of the box. The minimal, fully manual but well-built deck is easy to use and has Rega's trademark rhythmic precision, dynamic prowess and detail retrieval in spades. Read our full Rega Planar 1 review

We have tested many other powered or active speakers (those with amplification inside them) that also sport a built-in phono stage, but we tend to find these of poor or middling quality, and always end up recommending an external phono stage where possible.

But the MR1 Mk3's moving magnet phono stage is of such good quality, I would have no problem using these Bluetooth-toting speakers for turntable use solely. During our review, we said that with a turntable plugged into the Ruark, "records sound clear, well-defined, and confident. Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged set comes through with plenty of punch and dynamism, and ample space between the guitars and bass, while Kurt Cobain’s voice is full of deeper, gritty detail."

The presentation is similar, bar the expected drop in resolution, when streaming playlists over Bluetooth, and the MR1 is a lovely system to use as well.

The Rega Planar 1 is a superb deck, and delivers the kind of quality you wouldn't expect from an "entry-level" turntable. There is punch and dexterity when handling complex rhythms, expressive dynamics, a great amount of detail and nuance, and a solidity that speaks to Rega's decades-long turntable expertise.

In our review, we said that "this is the kind of player that could feasibly be the last of your system’s components you’d feel necessary to upgrade."

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

No, there isn't a Black Friday deal currently on either the Rega or the Ruark: there never is any deal on any product from these two brands, really. Both are fairly small but mighty British brands that hail from Southend-on-Sea in Essex, and they have a reputation for making superb-sounding, high-quality products that are of great value at their full price to begin with.

But I wouldn't let that deter you. I've lived with the older Ruark MR1 Mk2 and a Rega Planar turntable myself, and know just how potent and wonderful this combination can be. And I know they both can fit neatly onto a (level) cabinet or desk, too, so you won't have to get any special stands or racks to accommodate them.

In total, this Ruark/Rega system will cost you £728 – that may not sound cheap, but the quality on offer here, combined with genuine style and convenience, cannot be overstated. You could live with this combination for years before the thought of upgrading would ever enter your mind.

And you don't have to plumb extra for any cables or stands, either. The plug-and-play Planar 1 comes with phono cables attached that you can plug straight into the Ruark MR1 Mk3's phono inputs – the whole package is easy to set up in mere minutes.

(Image credit: Rega)

So, if you're a modern vinyl fan who simply doesn't have the space, the funds or the inclination to go the full separates route, but still wants a great-quality vinyl system, don't worry. You don't have to scroll through the Black Friday deals, nor wait for some big discount to come around, or splash out on multiple boxes and cables.

You can just buy these two products from two hi-fi brands with serious hi-fi pedigree behind them, and nab yourself a ridiculously good-sounding turntable system – that's also compact and stylish – without spending silly money. This Rega/Ruark combination is a dream vinyl set-up – even I'm jealous of the person who ends up with this lovely duo.