Black Friday is a great time to secure an excellent deal on some fabulous hi-fi gear. But as stocks deplete over the weekend, some great hi-fi products are getting even cheaper on Cyber Monday.

If you've been patient, you're in luck: we've checked the prices and have found six hi-fi deals that are even cheaper today than they were over the weekend, so you can save even more money on some five-star products.

Every one of these products has been reviewed by a member of our expert in-house team so we can personally recommend them. But hurry – we don't think these deals (or in fact stock of these products) will last very long!