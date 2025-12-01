Price drop! 6 five-star products that are cheaper on Cyber Monday than they were on Black Friday

Black Friday is a great time to secure an excellent deal on some fabulous hi-fi gear. But as stocks deplete over the weekend, some great hi-fi products are getting even cheaper on Cyber Monday.

If you've been patient, you're in luck: we've checked the prices and have found six hi-fi deals that are even cheaper today than they were over the weekend, so you can save even more money on some five-star products.

Every one of these products has been reviewed by a member of our expert in-house team so we can personally recommend them. But hurry – we don't think these deals (or in fact stock of these products) will last very long!

KEF Q Concerto Meta
Five stars
Save £220
KEF Q Concerto Meta: was £1,099 now £879 at Richer Sounds
Solidly built and smartly finished, the KEF Q Concerto Meta offer a nicely balanced sonic presentation with impressive bass weight and power. All three finish options (Satin Black, Satin White, and Walnut) have dropped an additional £20 since Black Friday, with the current £879 price tag being the cheapest price we've seen.

Deal also at Peter Tyson

Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2
What Hi-Fi? Award winner 2025
Save £72
Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2: was £599 now £527 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision
The Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 is a five-star deck for good reason. This belt-driven beauty combines a minimalist, clean aesthetic with a lively, detailed sound and smooth presentation. Its price dropped to £539 on Black Friday, so those buying today will get an extra £12 off.

Technics SL-1500C
Five stars
Save £200
Technics SL-1500C: was £899 now £699 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision
This multiple Award-winning Technics SL-1500C is one of the best-sounding, fuss-free direct drive record players we've heard for under a grand. £699 is the lowest we've ever seen this turntable and £50 cheaper than it was on Black Friday.

Price check: £799 at John Lewis

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3
Five stars
Save £200
Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3: was £749 now £549 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision
£200 off a pair of bookshelf speakers that we rated five stars and previously crowned What Hi-Fi? Award winners is not to be sniffed at. The handsome B&W 606 S3 are still more than capable of delivering punchy sound, stunning clarity and extra bass power. This is the lowest price they've been this year and £100 less than they were just a few days ago.

Deal also at AV.com

NAD D 3020 V2
Five stars
Save 29% (£120)
NAD D 3020 V2: was £419 now £299 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision
The NAD D 3020 V2 is a compact, enthusiastic performer that's brilliant with timing and dynamics. It also boasts an abundance of connections in its diminutive chassis, including a phono stage, digital inputs, Bluetooth, and a headphone jack. Its £319 price tag on Black Friday was a solid saving of £100 but now you can get an extra £20 off this quirky five-star amplifier this Cyber Monday.

Deal also available at Amazon

Bowers & Wilkins 603 S3
Save £460
Bowers & Wilkins 603 S3 : was £1,999 now £1,539 at Peter Tyson
The Bowers & Wilkins 603 S3 floorstanders are large, well-made speakers that will fill a room with ease. The 25mm titanium dome tweeter, 15cm midrange cone, and 16.5cm paper bass drivers combine to produce a weighty, full sound with plenty of punch. Available for £1599 on Black Friday, these floorstanders are an additional £60 off for Cyber Monday, taking them to their lowest price ever.

Deal also at Sevenoaks

James Cook
James Cook
Staff writer

James Cook is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. He spent several years writing for various business publications, before completing a National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) Diploma in Journalism. Outside of work, James spends his time playing bass guitar, watching TV and motivating himself to keep fit, often unsuccessfully.

