Black Friday can be the best time to invest in some new hi-fi gear, but just because you’ve spotted a huge discount doesn’t necessarily mean the product on offer is a great one.
It can be hard to find the perfect combination of a great deal and a fantastic product, which is why we’ve compiled this list of brilliant Black Friday deals solely on hi-fi products that are currently 2025 What Hi-Fi? Award winners.
From tantalising turntables to fantastic floorstanders and superb streamers, there is a plethora to choose from. All the products highlighted below have been tested by our in-house team of experts, who have confirmed that they are nothing but the best at their respective price points.
1. Marantz CD6007 CD player
For silver disc fans who are after a budget CD player (that includes a DAC), none comes more highly recommended than this excellent, premium-feeling Marantz CD6007, which has been a What Hi-Fi? Award winner for many years than we frankly care to remember.
Deal also available at Peter Tyson, Amazon and Richer Sounds
2. Cambridge Audio MXN10 music streamer
There's a reason we've handed the Cambridge Audio MXN10 three consecutive Awards. For its size and price, it's pretty much the best music streamer out there, and with £100 off, its value is near-unbeatable. Don't let its compact dimensions fool you, because the MXN10 excels in all areas, from its gorgeous, engaging sound to its attractive build and ample feature set.
3. Technics SA-C600 music streamer
This all-in-one streaming system with a built-in CD player and amplifier is a fantastic option for anyone short on space but yearning for great hi-fi sound. The five-star Technics SA-C600 impressed us with an expressive, punchy sound that is also surprisingly authoritative and large-scale. Simply add speakers to this sleek system and you're good to go.
Deal also available at Sevenoaks and Richer Sounds
4. Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 turntable
The Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 is a five-star deck for good reason. This belt-driven beauty combines a minimalist, clean aesthetic with a lively, detailed sound and smooth presentation. The 10% discount is available at the checkout on all 10 high-quality colourways, except gloss red and gloss white.
Gloss red and gloss white versions available for £539 at Sevenoaks
5. KEF LSX II LT active bookshelf speakers
This compact all-in-one streaming system took all the ingredients from the brilliant five-star KEF LSX II, dropped some features and connectivity, but kept the same sound performance – a smart move. The LSX II LT is a great space-saving, versatile solution for desktop streaming or as TV speakers. You can enjoy £200 off all three finishes at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson.
Deal also available on select finishes at Richer Sounds and Amazon
6. WiiM Pro Plus music streamer
In terms of sound-per-pound, the WiiM Pro Plus takes some beating. There’s plenty of detail, it’s well-organised and highly engaging. Considering how straightforward this streamer is to operate and its fantastic WiiM Home control app, plus a full complement of all the latest streaming features, it remains one of the best budget music streamers out there.
Deal also available at Peter Tyson, Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks
7. Wharfedale Diamond 12.3 floorstanding speakers
The Wharfedale Diamond 12.3 floorstanders are refined, entertaining and well-built, so much so that they've nabbed What Hi-Fi? Awards in the past, and again this year, for their exceptional performance at this affordable price. £100 off represents a 20 per cent saving on a pair of floorstanding speakers that are excellent value.
Walnut version also available for £399 at Amazon
8. KEF LS50 Wireless II active bookshelf speakers
The KEF LS50 Wireless II is an exceptional multi-Award-winning wireless active speaker system that offers a huge amount of streaming features, powerful amplification and great performance. They sound clean, punchy and beautifully detailed, and their all-encompassing connectivity makes them hugely versatile and easy to use.
You'll find the lowest price and biggest saving if you opt for the Titanium Grey finish – just £1499 now, with a gigantic overall £700 saving. The Carbon Black and Mineral White finishes are also on sale for £1799.
Deal also at Richer Sounds
9. Cyrus CDi CD player
A multiple Award-winner that has stood the test of time, the utterly reliable Cyrus CDi remains a favourite for its incredibly detailed, precise, fast and agile performance. We loved its dynamic and articulate character even when the price shot to £1495, but now it’s plunged down to its original £999 price, this is a stonkingly good deal that CD fans shouldn't miss out on.
10. Triangle AIO Twin wireless speaker system
The Triangle AIO Twin packs a lot into its compact frame, offering an affordable all-in-one speaker system complete with wi-fi streaming, Bluetooth and built-in amplification. Sound quality is enthusiastic and capable, while ample connectivity options mean the AIO Twin can play just about anything. The offer is available across all finishes, but purple is running low in stock.
11. NAD C 3050 (with MDC2 BluOS-D module) streaming amplifier
Oozing with retro charm but loaded with modern features, the NAD C 3050 (with MDC2 BluOS-D module) is the perfect blend of old and new. It combines streaming functionality with a typical integrated amplifier and the result is a beautifully made product with a clear, spacious and expressive presentation. This near-£350 discount at Sevenoaks still puts it £200 cheaper than our £1699 testing price, meaning this deal represents excellent value on a wonderful, Award-winning streaming amplifier.
