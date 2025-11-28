Black Friday can be the best time to invest in some new hi-fi gear, but just because you’ve spotted a huge discount doesn’t necessarily mean the product on offer is a great one.

It can be hard to find the perfect combination of a great deal and a fantastic product, which is why we’ve compiled this list of brilliant Black Friday deals solely on hi-fi products that are currently 2025 What Hi-Fi? Award winners.

From tantalising turntables to fantastic floorstanders and superb streamers, there is a plethora to choose from. All the products highlighted below have been tested by our in-house team of experts, who have confirmed that they are nothing but the best at their respective price points.

1. Marantz CD6007 CD player

2. Cambridge Audio MXN10 music streamer

What Hi-Fi Awards winner 2025 Save £100 Cambridge Audio MXN10: was £449 now £349 at Richer Sounds Read more Read less ▼ There's a reason we've handed the Cambridge Audio MXN10 three consecutive Awards. For its size and price, it's pretty much the best music streamer out there, and with £100 off, its value is near-unbeatable. Don't let its compact dimensions fool you, because the MXN10 excels in all areas, from its gorgeous, engaging sound to its attractive build and ample feature set.

3. Technics SA-C600 music streamer

What Hi-Fi Awards winner 2025 Save £150 Technics SA-C600: was £899 now £749 at Peter Tyson Read more Read less ▼ This all-in-one streaming system with a built-in CD player and amplifier is a fantastic option for anyone short on space but yearning for great hi-fi sound. The five-star Technics SA-C600 impressed us with an expressive, punchy sound that is also surprisingly authoritative and large-scale. Simply add speakers to this sleek system and you're good to go. Deal also available at Sevenoaks and Richer Sounds

4. Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 turntable

What Hi-Fi Awards winner 2025 Save £60 Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2: was £599 now £539 at Richer Sounds Read more Read less ▼ The Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 is a five-star deck for good reason. This belt-driven beauty combines a minimalist, clean aesthetic with a lively, detailed sound and smooth presentation. The 10% discount is available at the checkout on all 10 high-quality colourways, except gloss red and gloss white. Gloss red and gloss white versions available for £539 at Sevenoaks

5. KEF LSX II LT active bookshelf speakers

6. WiiM Pro Plus music streamer

7. Wharfedale Diamond 12.3 floorstanding speakers

8. KEF LS50 Wireless II active bookshelf speakers

What Hi-Fi Awards winner 2025 Save £700 KEF LS50 Wireless II: was £2,199 now £1,499 at Peter Tyson Read more Read less ▼ The KEF LS50 Wireless II is an exceptional multi-Award-winning wireless active speaker system that offers a huge amount of streaming features, powerful amplification and great performance. They sound clean, punchy and beautifully detailed, and their all-encompassing connectivity makes them hugely versatile and easy to use. You'll find the lowest price and biggest saving if you opt for the Titanium Grey finish – just £1499 now, with a gigantic overall £700 saving. The Carbon Black and Mineral White finishes are also on sale for £1799. Deal also at Richer Sounds

9. Cyrus CDi CD player

What Hi-Fi Awards winner 2025 Save £496 Cyrus CDi: was £1,495 now £999 at Peter Tyson Read more Read less ▼ A multiple Award-winner that has stood the test of time, the utterly reliable Cyrus CDi remains a favourite for its incredibly detailed, precise, fast and agile performance. We loved its dynamic and articulate character even when the price shot to £1495, but now it’s plunged down to its original £999 price, this is a stonkingly good deal that CD fans shouldn't miss out on.

10. Triangle AIO Twin wireless speaker system

What Hi-Fi Awards winner 2025 Save £100 Triangle AIO Twin: was £699 now £599 at Richer Sounds Read more Read less ▼ The Triangle AIO Twin packs a lot into its compact frame, offering an affordable all-in-one speaker system complete with wi-fi streaming, Bluetooth and built-in amplification. Sound quality is enthusiastic and capable, while ample connectivity options mean the AIO Twin can play just about anything. The offer is available across all finishes, but purple is running low in stock.

11. NAD C 3050 (with MDC2 BluOS-D module) streaming amplifier