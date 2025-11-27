Good news, everyone! The WiiM Ultra has dropped from £349 to just £279 at Amazon, Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson and Sevenoaks, a spicy saving of £70 on a five-star music streamer. For delivering excellent sound in a lovely package, all for a very modest price, the Ultra is rather tricky to beat.

This deal won't be around forever, though. From what we've seen, the Ultra only tends to be discounted during major sales events such as Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, before shooting all the way back up to its full RRP during the rest of the year.

If you want to take advantage of this deal, now is the time, because come the end of Cyber Monday, the Ultra will almost certainly be right back up to its full £349 figure.

Best WiiM Ultra Black Friday deal

Along with the Award-winning Cambridge Audio MXN10, the WiiM Ultra is one of the finest music streamers you can grab for under £400. It's slick and stylish to use, like practically all of WiiM's products, but what marks out the Ultra has such a hot contender is how ably it handles your musical catalogue.

The five-star streamer offers a likeable, tidy performance that keeps us wanting to play more songs from our various music libraries. We're particularly impressed by how the Ultra doesn’t try to grab your attention with gimmicks or excessive sonic flavouring; instead, its "clean, balanced and nimble sound packs enough punch and pizazz to keep you interested" no matter the tracks you select.

The feature set is equally impressive. You get your usual RCA stereo line level inputs and outputs, along with digital optical in/out and a coaxial output, as well as an HDMI ARC input and a moving magnet phono stage. That's a lot of physical options for a streamer that, on sale, costs you £279, especially given that even the rival Cambridge MXN10 doesn’t offer HDMI or MM phono inputs.

It's not even the whole story. The WiiM offers a subwoofer output, a USB-A input for playing files from a media drive, plus an ethernet port round out the busy back panel and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the front.

On the streaming side, the Ultra plays nice with any DLNA-compatible network storage to access and stream hi-res audio files over a network. Inside the unit is a 32-bit/384kHz ES9038 Q2M SABRE DAC, and you can natively play up to 24-bit/192kHz PCM files into the bargain.

Better yet, the Ultra offers support for Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, Amazon Music, Deezer and Qobuz, along with internet radio and BBC radio. Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Chromecast are on board for streaming from devices, but the notable exception here is AirPlay, which isn't on board for iOS and Apple fans.

Apart from that, it's hard not to keep singing the WiiM Ultra's praises. Not only is it immensely well-featured and excellent to listen to, but it's a delight to use thanks to its classy design dominated by a responsive 3.5-inch full colour touchscreen display. Again, it's easy to forget you're paying just £279 (on a deal) for the privilege.

All in all, a terrific music streamer that will have huge appeal to those users who are starting out on their hi-fi adventure and are in need of a five-star bargain source. Amazon and Sevenoaks are the places to be before the Ultra springs back up to full price.

