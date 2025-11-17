We've just celebrated the best of the hi-fi and AV world with our What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025, heaping praise on only the most talents products we feel as leading the charge at their given prices and within their respective categories.

In the land of budget music streamers, the Cambridge Audio MXN10 continues to scoop trophies, remaining one of our absolute favourite budget network players after a few years in the game.

Better still, the outstanding MXN10 has sunk from a very reasonable £459 to just £349 at Richer Sounds, a major saving of £100 on an outstanding Award-winner. If you're seeking to modernise your setup for a very modest outlay, it's a very fine place to start.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Cambridge Audio MXN10 was £449 now £349 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

There's a reason that we've handed the Cambridge Audio MXN10 three consecutive Awards. For its size and price, it's pretty much the best music streamer out there, and with £100 off, its value is near-unbeatable. Don't let its compact dimensions fool you, because the MXN10 excels in all areas, from its gorgeous, engaging sound to its attractive build and ample feature set. An outstanding product at an incredible £100 off.

As far as budget hi-fi deals go, this is one of the best. The Cambridge Audio MXN10 is proof that good things can indeed come in small packages, serving up some of the best sound and design you'll find from a network player at this price point. Put up against direct rivals, the MXN10 is a class above.

Why? Part of its charm comes courtesy of how versatile the small, shiny little box is, with the MXN10 offering support for Google Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal, Deezer and Qobuz, as well as the choice of connecting via Bluetooth 5.0.

There’s built-in high-quality radio streaming across practically any global station you can think of, and the Cambridge can also locate and play any music file stored on the same home network, such as from NAS devices.

For physical connections, the MXN10 is fitted with an RCA line level analogue output, one coaxial and one optical on the digital side, as well as an ethernet port if you’re planning on plugging the unit directly into your router. Bigger units will naturally give you a bit more around the back, but there’s enough here to satisfy the essential requirements.

Internally, the compact Cambridge network player comes equipped with the ESS Sabre ES9033Q DAC, allowing it to stream high-resolution files of up to 32-bit/768kHz PCM and DSD512 resolution, so you’ll rarely find your dinky streamer caught out by something it can’t handle.

If all of that wasn't enough, allow us to fight the MXN10's corner some more. The dinky music streamer offers the best sound we've heard at this entry-level price point, impressing us with how utterly poised, balanced and wide-ranging its sonic talents are.

Across practically all genres and assessed across pretty much any set of criteria, the MXN10 outclasses its rivals to produce a sound that has all of the rhythm and energy you could want, all balanced by so much space and detail that you can often feel spoiled by the sound you're getting. To our ears, it's a true 'best of all worlds' performer.

If you're getting into hi-fi this Black Friday and want an entry-level streamer to kick-start your system, Richer Sounds is the place to look.

