Cambridge Audio's Award-winning MXN10 music streamer drops to its lowest price since Black Friday

You can't always wait for the sales event to get hold of the gear you want at a discounted rate. The biggest drops tend to be around Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, but what if you're desperate for new hi-fi goodness and you just can't wait until then?

Fear not. Cambridge Audio has dropped the price on its Award-winning Cambridge Audio MXN10 music streamer, one of our absolute favourite budget products on the market, sinking to its lowest point since last year's Black Friday. The outstanding MXN10 has sunk from a very reasonable £459 to just £349 at Richer Sounds, a major saving of £100 on an outstanding network player. It's also the same price as the new WiiM Ultra music streamer's official RRP.

Best Cambridge Audio MXN10 music streamer deal

Cambridge Audio MXN10 was £449 now £349 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

There's a reason that the Cambridge Audio MXN10 has snagged back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Awards. For its size and price, it's pretty much the best music streamer at its price, and with £100 off, that sentiment only becomes truer. Don't let its small size fool you, because the MXN10 excels in all areas, from its gorgeous, musically engaging sound to its attractive build and ample feature set. An outstanding product at an incredible £100 off.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

As far as budget hi-fi deals go, this is one of the best. The Cambridge Audio MXN10 is proof that good things can indeed come in small packages, serving up some of the best sound and design you'll find from a network player at this price point. Put up against direct rivals, the MXN10 is a class above.

Why? Part of its charm comes courtesy of how versatile the small, shiny little box is, with the MXN10 offering support for Google Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal, Deezer and Qobuz, as well as the choice of connecting via Bluetooth 5.0. There’s built-in high-quality radio streaming across practically any global station you can think of, and the Cambridge can also locate and play any music file stored on the same home network, such as from NAS devices.

For physical connections, the MXN10 is fitted with an RCA line level analogue output, one coaxial and one optical on the digital side, as well as an ethernet port if you’re planning on plugging the unit directly into your router. Bigger units will naturally give you a bit more around the back, but there’s enough here to satisfy the essential requirements.

Internally, the compact Cambridge network player comes equipped with the ESS Sabre ES9033Q DAC, allowing it to stream high-resolution files of up to 32-bit/768kHz PCM and DSD512 resolution, so you’ll rarely find your dinky streamer caught out by something it can’t handle.

If all of that wasn't enough, allow us to fight the MXN10's corner some more. The dinky music streamer offers the best sound we've heard at this entry-level price point, impressing us with how utterly poised, balanced and wide-ranging its sonic talents are. Across practically all genres and assessed across pretty much any set of criteria, the MXN10 outclasses its rivals to produce a sound that has all of the rhythm and energy you could want, all balanced by so much space and detail that you can often feel spoiled by the sound you're getting. To our ears, it's a true 'best of all worlds' performer.

If you're getting into hi-fi and want an entry-level streamer to kick-start your system, Richer Sounds is the place to look.

MORE:

Best music streamers: top network audio players tested by our experts

WiiM Pro Plus vs WiiM Ultra: which is the better music streamer?

I love bass, but please turn it down