If you're planning on getting rid of your CD collection, let me urge you to think again. Everyone is buying vinyl, and streaming is popular, but there is still nothing like the convenience, quality and affordability that CDs offer.

That's why we think you should consider buying one of the best CD players instead. And if you're asking for our recommendation, it has to be the five-time What Hi-Fi? Award winner, the Marantz CD6007.

Tempted? It gets better. The five-star disc spinner has dropped back to its record-low price of only £349 at Peter Tyson and Sevenoaks.

Boasting class-leading insight, dramatic presentation, and an excellent build, the Marantz CD6007 is now an absolute bargain.

Marantz CD6007: was £399 now £349 at Peter Tyson The Marantz CD6007 has won a What Hi-Fi Award every year for the past five years. That's a seriously impressive track record that demonstrates the CD player's acumen. It has been discounted to this record-low price a few times, but not for a while. That makes now the perfect time to snap up five-star sound for a bargain price. Deal also at Sevenoaks

The Marantz CD6007 might look nigh-on identical to the previous model, but there are some significant improvements under the hood.

Following a fire at AKM's factory, all CD6007 models produced since May 2021 feature ESS Technology's ES9010K2M DAC chip (replacing AKM's 4490). It can handle hi-res PCM music up to 24-bit/192kHz and DSD128 (its predecessor topped out a 48kHz files and wasn't compatible with DSD).

It has a quieter power supply and improved HDAM amplifier modules, higher-quality internal components, and the headphone circuit shuts down when not in use, reducing unnecessary power-draw on the supply and removing the potential for additional noise.

It sounds bigger than its predecessor, with a grander sense of scale but at the same time greater precision, especially at lower frequencies. It remains composed throughout and a touch more forward.

Nearly five years after launching, the Marantz CD6007 remains the class leader at its price, which is why we're happy to flag the current Peter Tyson discount to any hi-fi fan looking for a new CD player.

