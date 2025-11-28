It’s Black Friday! So we’re sure you know the drill by now.

Your inboxes are filling up with deals. Amazon has deals on every category imaginable. And in the AV world, the likes of Sony, Samsung and KEF have some high-profile discounts.

However, if you look past the heavy hitters, you may find a few hidden gems out there. There are plenty of great products from smaller brands, and they too are getting in on the Black Friday action.

So we've rounded-up some discounts that you might have missed in the sea of deals, all of which are on products that we’ve tested and reviewed, and come with our expert recommendation.

Austrian Audio's affordable headphones

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Regular readers will be aware of our love for Austrian Audio, with not one but three What Hi-Fi? Awards in the company's trophy cabinet.

But if your budget can't quite stretch to the likes of the Sony XM range, then the Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT are an excellent alternative.

The brand's Bluetooth headphones offer a clean, detailed sound, comfortable design and a genuine sense of fun. Discounts are rare, but the Hi-X25BT are currently £20 off at Richer Sounds.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Earfun's super-cheap wireless earbuds

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

How can you not be charmed by a brand name like Earfun? It won't trouble the audiophile market, but Earfun stay in their lane of budget-friendly true wireless earbuds and headphones, and does it a lot better than most.

The Earfun Air in particular are the cheapest five-star earbuds that we currently recommend. They get the basics right with a punchy, expansive sound, an IPX7 waterproof rating and an impressive 35-hour battery life. And at £23 at Amazon right now, you can't really go wrong.

Triangle's streaming system

(Image credit: Triangle)

Triangle may not be a household name outside of the audio world, but speaker system fans will definitely be aware of the French brand.

This will be in large part due to the Triangle AIO Twin, a versatile all-in-one system that combines speakers, amplification, streaming and connectivity into one package. A package that won a 2025 What Hi-Fi? Award.

We found them to be pretty incredible value at £699, but they can currently be found for £100 off at Richer Sounds.

Audio Pro wireless speaker

(Image credit: Audio Pro)

JBL may dominate much of the wireless speaker market, but it faces stiff competition from Audio Pro when it comes to the premium multi-room offerings.

We're still waiting on a discount on the Swedish company's Award-winning Audio Pro C20 W, but we're quite taken by a current deal on the five-star Audio Pro Addon C10 MKII.

Boasting wide-ranging multi-room skills and performance that outdoes more expensive speakers, this previous What Hi-Fi? Award winner is now down to £180 at Amazon, a whopping 45% discount.

Astell & Kern music player

(Image credit: Astell & Kern)

While dedicated portable music players may not be on everyone's radar, they're a great way to get great sound on the go without relying on your phone.

The South Korean audio company has dominated the portable music player category in recent years, with the Astell & Kern A&norma SR35 winning ever since its release in 2023. And for good reason – the model features a smart, compact design, is littered with features, and sounds fantastic with any genre of music.

It's also back to its lowest ever price of £599 at Richer Sounds, and even comes with a free case.

Technics wireless earbuds

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We know what you're thinking. Technics? A smaller brand!? But hear me out. Technics may be well established in the turntable market, but it recently turned its talented hands to a brand-new audio product: wireless earbuds.

The Japanese brand did so well that the Technics EAH-AZ100 won a What Hi-Fi? Award this year, thanks to their engaging, spacious sound and excellent noise-cancelling. The earbuds have also just had their first decent discount, dropping 20% to £209 at Amazon.