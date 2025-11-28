If you're on the lookout for a pair of wireless headphones, then the Sony WH-1000XM range has to be towards the top of your list.

For years they have won What Hi-Fi? Awards and been rated five stars, and better still, they're often discounted during seasonal sales.

The latest release is the WH-1000XM6, which blew us away with their exceptional quality, musical sound, and superb noise-cancelling. It's hard to beat them, but even though they're discounted down to £299 at Amazon, you can get their predecessors for a lot less.

More specifically, the WH-1000XM5 are on sale for £199 at Amazon. The WH-1000XM6 are superior, but a £100 discount is absolutely not to be sniffed at.

If you'd prefer an even greater discount, then you could shoot for the WH-1000XM4, which are currently £178 at Amazon. It's not a record low, but it's still a great price. But which should you buy?

Five stars Save £180 Sony WH-1000XM5: was £379 now £199 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000XM5 have been ousted by the new and pricier XM6, but they still remain one of the best-value pairs on the market at this more accessible price level. Five stars

Five stars Save £172 Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350 now £178 at Amazon Despite being superseded twice, they are still ahead of most of their rivals at this discounted price, wowing us across the board with their sparkling sound and stellar construction. Sony WH-1000XM4 Five stars

Since the release of the WH-1000XM6, the XM5 are no longer officially Sony's flagship model, and yet they still remain some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market due to their competitive sound and ANC abilities.

Despite their age, the WH-1000XM5 remain great value. With a winning formula of sensational sonic clarity, comfortable design and genuinely useful everyday features, they are hard to beat at this Black Friday price.

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we said: "The WH-1000XM5 possess all the elements that have made the previous generations class-leaders at the money, including that effortlessly musical sound. But the latest generation manages to deliver even greater clarity and a more open presentation. It's actually quite a jump."

Their noise cancellation is superb, too, plus, they offer a feature set that's incredibly useful: 'Speak to Chat' pauses playback when you start talking; 'Quick Attention' lowers the volume when you cover the right earcup; and 'Wearing Detection' senses when you take them off and automatically pauses your audio.

And a 30-hour battery life remains plenty good enough for most people.

But, if you'd like to save an additional £20, why not go for the WH-1000XM4 instead...

The WH-1000XM4 remain a great option for music fans on a strict budget, despite having since been superseded by both the WH-1000XM5 and the recently launched WH-1000XM6, hence, we're happy to flag the current deal.

Sony introduced meaningful improvements across the board for the XM4 generation. The 40mm drivers deliver a soundfield that appears wider than the XM3, uncovering more detail while sounding more composed and confident, particularly in the lower frequencies.

There's power, punch and a sense of poise that makes for an addictive listening experience, whether you're charging through upbeat tracks or getting to grips with more complex arrangements.

The noise-cancelling performance remains hugely impressive, utilising Sony's HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 with an algorithm that constantly monitors audio and noise signals in real time.

Battery life remains generous at 30 hours with both Bluetooth and noise-cancelling enabled, rising to 38 hours if you sacrifice the ANC. A ten-minute quick charge provides five hours of playback, making these headphones practical for travel and daily commuting alike.

The headphones also support LDAC for high-quality wireless audio streaming from compatible Android devices, while the Speak to Chat feature automatically pauses playback when you start talking.

For anyone who can’t stretch their budget to the XM5 or XM6, this XM4 Amazon deal makes the XM4 a bargain and a very sensible choice at this price point.

