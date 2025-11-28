It's hard to ignore Sony headphones this Black Friday, but should you buy the XM4, XM5 or XM6?

Features
By published

Impressive discounts land across the Sony WH-1000XM lineup

Sony WH-1000XM6 over-ear headphones
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If you're on the lookout for a pair of wireless headphones, then the Sony WH-1000XM range has to be towards the top of your list.

For years they have won What Hi-Fi? Awards and been rated five stars, and better still, they're often discounted during seasonal sales.

Sony WH-1000XM6
What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Save £100
Sony WH-1000XM6: was £399 now £299 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM6 are the company’s best wireless headphones yet, boasting not only excellent comfort, but great portability, brilliant noise-cancelling skills and stunning sound quality.

View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM5
Five stars
Save £180
Sony WH-1000XM5: was £379 now £199 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM5 have been ousted by the new and pricier XM6, but they still remain one of the best-value pairs on the market at this more accessible price level. Five stars

View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM4
Five stars
Save £172
Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350 now £178 at Amazon

Despite being superseded twice, they are still ahead of most of their rivals at this discounted price, wowing us across the board with their sparkling sound and stellar construction. Sony WH-1000XM4 Five stars

View Deal

Since the release of the WH-1000XM6, the XM5 are no longer officially Sony's flagship model, and yet they still remain some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market due to their competitive sound and ANC abilities.

Despite their age, the WH-1000XM5 remain great value. With a winning formula of sensational sonic clarity, comfortable design and genuinely useful everyday features, they are hard to beat at this Black Friday price.

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we said: "The WH-1000XM5 possess all the elements that have made the previous generations class-leaders at the money, including that effortlessly musical sound. But the latest generation manages to deliver even greater clarity and a more open presentation. It's actually quite a jump."

Their noise cancellation is superb, too, plus, they offer a feature set that's incredibly useful: 'Speak to Chat' pauses playback when you start talking; 'Quick Attention' lowers the volume when you cover the right earcup; and 'Wearing Detection' senses when you take them off and automatically pauses your audio.

And a 30-hour battery life remains plenty good enough for most people.

But, if you'd like to save an additional £20, why not go for the WH-1000XM4 instead...

The WH-1000XM4 remain a great option for music fans on a strict budget, despite having since been superseded by both the WH-1000XM5 and the recently launched WH-1000XM6, hence, we're happy to flag the current deal.

Sony introduced meaningful improvements across the board for the XM4 generation. The 40mm drivers deliver a soundfield that appears wider than the XM3, uncovering more detail while sounding more composed and confident, particularly in the lower frequencies.

There's power, punch and a sense of poise that makes for an addictive listening experience, whether you're charging through upbeat tracks or getting to grips with more complex arrangements.

The noise-cancelling performance remains hugely impressive, utilising Sony's HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 with an algorithm that constantly monitors audio and noise signals in real time.

Battery life remains generous at 30 hours with both Bluetooth and noise-cancelling enabled, rising to 38 hours if you sacrifice the ANC. A ten-minute quick charge provides five hours of playback, making these headphones practical for travel and daily commuting alike.

The headphones also support LDAC for high-quality wireless audio streaming from compatible Android devices, while the Speak to Chat feature automatically pauses playback when you start talking.

For anyone who can’t stretch their budget to the XM5 or XM6, this XM4 Amazon deal makes the XM4 a bargain and a very sensible choice at this price point.

MORE:

Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review

And our Sony WH-1000XM5 review

The best Black Friday headphone deals – live

Paul Hatton
Paul Hatton
Contributor

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.