McIntosh's new streaming DAC promises audiophile performance with wireless convenience

What do you prioritise: sound quality or convenience? It's a question you have to ask yourself before you go about buying any sound system. McIntosh claims that now you can have both, thanks to the launch of its DS2000 Streaming DAC.

It's aimed at users who already have decent power amplifiers and preamplifiers and just need a high-end streaming component to complete the setup. For them, the DS2000 is the final link in the chain.

It works with all the major streaming apps and technologies, like Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth and Google Cast. Ethernet is also onboard for a wired connection, and it can be voice controlled via Google Assistant (as long as you have another Google Assistant-compatible device on the same network). It's Roon Ready and has Roon Tested certification, too.

So what about this quality that McIntosh promises? Inside is a quad balanced 8-channel, 32-bit Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) which McIntosh claims delivers a "huge dynamic range and low distortion", aiming to deliver "superior sound reproduction" from your digital music library.

Streaming aside, it has eight digital audio inputs that support hi-res audio including DSD512 and DXD up to 384kHz via USB, and 24-bit/192kHz via coax and optical inputs. The HDMI ARC socket converts your TV's Dolby and DTS multi-channel audio into two-channel audio.

(Image credit: McIntosh)

There are also balanced and unbalanced analogue inputs, allowing for seamless integration with an existing audio setup. And while it's factory-set in fixed output mode, it can be switched to variable output for connecting directly to a power amplifier, in order to control the volume in a digital audio setup.

And from a design perspective, it's instantly recognisable as a McIntosh product, thanks to its black glass front face plate, rotary control knobs, illuminated logo and custom-machined aluminium end caps.

The McIntosh DS2000 Streaming DAC will cost £5890 / $4000 / €5990 (around AU$11,700) and it goes on sale in March.

