HiFi Rose's latest music streamer uses across-the-board improvements to achieve "a new level of sound"

Hi-Fi Rose has a new reference-level music streamer, called the RS151. It replaces the outgoing RS150 model from 2021, with the Korean hi-fi brand promising "groundbreaking improvements in every aspect" of the new streamer via its expanded feature set, streamlined design and refined sonic signature.

At the heart of the new music streamer is HiFi Rose’s 'Digital Processing Core' module which synchronises the digital signal the DAC receives, minimising jitter and providing more accurate processing for a more natural, clearer sonic performance. By isolating the processing module from the rest of the unit's CPU circuitry, HiFi Rose claims to have dramatically reduced signal distortion generated from the digital audio path, resulting in accurately processed data and further contributing to the music streamer's pure digital sound.

That DAC is equally important to the RS151's performance, with the high-end streamer employing an ES9039PRO DAC chip alongside fourth-generation 'Hyperstream' technology. Within the DAC section, the digital and analogue signal paths are separated, allowing each circuit to operate independently with reduced interference, something HiFI Rose claims leads to a more precise soundstage with "excellent channel separation" and improved stereo imaging.

The RS151 supports high-resolution audio files up to 32-bit/7268kHz and DSD512. Naturally, the new music streamer works with a variety of popular streaming platforms and is UPnP and DLNA compatible to recognise any locally stored digital libraries. As well as being Roon Ready, the RS151 supports Apple AirPlay, Tidal, Spotify Connect and Qobuz, as well as Bluetooth 5.4 streaming.

(Image credit: Hi-Fi Rose)

In terms of physical connections, the new network player offers RCA, optical, coaxial and HDMI eARC inputs alongside RCA, XLR, optical, coaxial and HDMI outputs, as well as a USB Type-B audio output and a USB Type-B input.

The HiFi Rose streamer's chassis is made using machined aluminium plates up to 30mm thick, which have been designed for more effective heat dissipation, aiming for more stable performance even during extended use. HiFI Rose promises that the RS151's minimal assembly joints enhance its structural rigidity to suppress internal vibrations, resulting not only in less unwanted noise but also a chassis that boasts "an appealing aesthetic".

Like its predecessor, the RS151's front panel is dominated by a large HD touch-sensitive display and boasts a wide viewing angle and "superior resolution". If you don't want to get sticky fingers on your touch panel, the new music streamer comes with a supplied remote control and can be controlled by the Rose Connect app.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The HiFi Rose RS151 is available now in either a black or silver finish, priced at £4299 / $4995 / AU$8154.

MORE:

These are the best music streamers you'll find anywhere

Buying a music streamer? Avoid these 10 easy mistakes

Discover 29 of the best tracks for testing bass