HiFi Rose debuts in the UK with a pair of premium music streamers

South Korean brand HiFi Rose has launched in the UK and Ireland, and you can now pick up two of its products from select stores, supplied by Henley Audio.

Both products are premium networked streamers. The HiFi Rose RS201 E (pictured) is a music streamer, DAC and amplifier in one. Its minimalist design might be a little industrial for some, but it's a good size to fit on a desk and boasts an 8.8in touchscreen display.

It supports audio up to 32-bit / 384KHz (PCM) and DSD256 (Native DSD), and you can stream digital music from your network or attached devices using the Rose OS Music app. It's compatible with Apple AirPlay, Roon Ready and Spotify Connect, and comes with integrated apps for Qobuz and Tidal.

It's MQA certified and has 100 watts of amplification. It connects online using Wi-Fi or Ethernet, or you can stream offline using Bluetooth 4.0. There's also an HDMI output to connect to a TV. A Bluetooth remote control comes as standard.

This is joined by the RS150 network streamer which shares many features. It's bigger than its sibling, though, with a 14.9in touchscreen, and benefits from a speedy Hexacore CPU and Mali-T864 GPU. It features an Asahi Kasei VERITA AK4499EQ DAC with support for Velvet Sound technology, and benefits from what HiFi Rose claims is "industry-leading technical measurements for exceptional sonic integrity".

You can manually adjust the input/output settings to your liking, and it has HDMI-ARC and AES/EBU connections.

The RS201 E costs £1749, and the RS150 £3899. Both are on sale now from your local Henley Audio stockist.

