The best Boxing Day Sonos Era 100 deals 2023

Following on from the success of the hugely popular Sonos One model, the Sonos Era 100 has impressed us greatly with its large detailed stereo sound, vast streaming capabilities and simple-to-use app.

The Era 100 stands tall as one of the best wireless speakers we've tested this year, and we'd happily recommend it to anyone in the market for a speaker this Christmas. It's also quite a lot cheaper than its older sibling, the Sonos Era 300.

We tested the Era 100 earlier in 2023 and we're starting to see prices come down now that some time has passed. Recent sales events have meant the RRP fell quite notably for periods, so we're hoping that this continues over the usual Boxing Day sales.

If you're keen on the Era 100 but want to save big, then keep an eye on this page for the latest discounts and deals.

Of all the wireless smart speakers that we tested in 2023, the Sonos Era 100 definitely ranks amongst the finest. Conceived as a successor to the excellent Sonos One (released in 2019), the Era 100 now boasts stereo audio, a redesigned interface and build, while still remaining compact and offering a raft of streaming features.

To take it to the next level, the Era 100 has taken everything we liked about the Sonos One and developed it even further. Audio-wise, it's a crisp, detailed and musical operator, yet it's the spaciousness and breadth, not to mention depth, of the sound, that blows you away. The sonic spread you get from what is still a fairly compact speaker is really impressive, while the delivery is powerful and assertive rather than disparate and thin.

It's also a ton of fun to play with and incredibly easy to operate. The Sonos control app is where the speaker’s multitude of functions and features are unlocked, with the silky smooth Sonos S2 platform making the whole experience a joy. All the major streaming services (Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal etc.) are supported, while the app itself is a doddle to operate. For anyone looking to get to grips with the Sonos ecosystem, the Era 100 is both a great addition to your collection and a fine place to get started.

Voice control comes via Alexa or Sonos' own voice control for playback, while AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 streaming, are all on board. There's no spatial audio support unlike that found on the Era 300, but that's hardly a deal breaker when you consider the 100's price, sound and form factor. It can't do everything, after all.

If you've been eyeing up the Sonos Era 100 and are looking for an excuse (and the perfect price drop) to jump in, keep your eyes peeled and this page saved.

MORE:

Read our five-star Sonos Era 100 review

Christmas Gift Guide 2023: the best gift ideas for music, film and tech fans

Check out the best Bluetooth speaker deals and best hi-fi deals right now

Here are all the best Sonos speaker and soundbar deals