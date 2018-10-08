Best speaker packages 2018

Product of the year
Best speaker package £1000-£2000
Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack
A supremely talented and enjoyable surround sound speaker package
Best buys
Best speaker package under £500
Wharfedale DX-2
Wharfedale delivers movie magic on a small scale with the delightful DX-2 package
Best speaker package £500-£1000
Q Acoustics 3010i 5.1 Cinema Pack
It’s hard to find fault with the Q Acoustics 3010i 5.1 Cinema Pack in either aesthetic or sonic terms
Best speaker package £2000-£5000
Monitor Audio Silver 200 AV12
Monitor Audio's Silver range serves up a talented 5.1 sound system
Best speaker package over £5000
PMC Twenty5.23 5.1
PMC gets the ultimate endorsement - it's our new reference surround package