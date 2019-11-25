Xbox One S 1TB + 3 games for just $150 in the Walmart Black Friday sale

Looking to score a deal on a cheap Xbox? In honour of Black Friday, Walmart has slashed the price of the Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition three-game bundle from $249.99 to just $149.99.

The bundle includes three digital games: Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale and Minecraft. Want to pocket an awesome $100 saving? Scoot your mouse over to Walmart's website now.

Confusingly, the Walmart website also mentions racing game Forza 3, but that appears to be an admin error. We'd recommend confirming with Walmart before finalizing your purchase, though.

As well as the download codes for the games, you get the 1TB Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console and a wireless controller, plus a one month Xbox Live Gold subscription.

The All-Digital edition performs just like the regular Xbox One S, minus the disc slot. In other words it won't play 4K Blu-rays discs, but it will upscale games to 4K. Plus, there's support for streaming apps such as Netflix, as well as HDR support within selected games.

The One S might not the the top-of-the-range Xbox – that honour currently goes to the much pricier One X – but Walmart's $150 bundle has to be one of the best-value Xbox deals we've seen. Well worth getting your hands (or indeed thumbs) on.

