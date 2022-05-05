The Moon Voice 22 is a loudspeaker that hovers

Simaudio has announced its first ever loudspeaker, the Moon Voice 22. Simaudio has over 40 years' experience in the hi-fi industry, making amplifiers and DACs, so to say this has been long-awaited would be an understatement.

The Voice 22 appears to hover above any surface on which it's placed, thanks to its integrated Hover Stand. This give it a cool 'floating' appearance, while also protecting it from vibrations and reducing distortion. Or you can place it on its bespoke stand.

If the design looks like a bit of a throwback to the 80s, that's intentional – Simaudio started in 1980, so wanted to pay homage to this legacy with some retro styling. Inside are a 29mm soft dome tweeter with waveguide, and a 155mm woofer with a mineral-filled polypropylene cone. The drivers feature sleek baffles and machined bezels, while the two finishes – black or white high gloss – come with matching magnetic cloth-covered grilles.

Obviously Simaudio is keen to big up the Voice 22's sound quality, saying it delivers the "renowned rich and natural signature Moon sound with a precise clarity". But we can't vouch for that until we've listened to the speaker ourselves.

It also says the Voice 22 is the perfect partner for a Moon amp, which would make sense. That means that, for the first time, you can own a complete Moon system without relying on another manufacturer for loudspeakers.

The Moon Voice 22 cost £2,650 / $3000 / AU$4800 per pair, while the stand will set you back another £495 / US$400 / AU$700. The stands are made from powder-coated stainless steel, with a choice of either spikes or rubber feet.

