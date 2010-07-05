TEAC's keeping the faith with stereo, and not just with its min-systems: the company has a brand-new integrated amplifier, the A-R650.

It delivers a healthy 90W per channel into 8ohms, rising to 120W a side into 4ohms, and has seven inputs including a moving magnet phono stage for a turntable.

There are two sets of speaker outputs, a headphone socket and even a microphone input with its own level control, which TEAC says makes the amp 'perfect for semi-professional or commercial use'.

Also included is a system remote control, able to drive the amp and other separates from the company, such as the T-R650 tuner.

