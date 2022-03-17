Sky confirms it will broadcast the Formula 1 in 4K HDR for the first time this weekend

Sky has today confirmed that it is upgrading its broadcast of Formula 1 this season to 4K HDR, starting with all the action from tomorrow’s practice sessions ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) offers higher contrasts between light and dark, more vivid colours and brighter images on the screen, meaning you’ll really be able to scrutinize every detail of those new car designs, missing side pods and liveries under the floodlights in Sakhir.

F1 has been broadcast in 4K on Sky Sports, which has exclusive UK television rights for the next two years since 2017. Last year the broadcaster indicated that it would be carrying out its first HDR (High Dynamic Range) test broadcasts but was cautious about the prospect of it becoming standard in the near future.

In its announcement today, Sky noted that the move marks Sky Sports’ latest step in its ambition to make HDR the new standard. Speaking about the upgrade Jonathan Licht, Managing Director of Sky Sports, said, “We are pleased to bring the 2022 Formula 1 season to life in a way fans won’t have experienced before. The stunning picture quality offered through HDR will make viewing the new Formula 1 season even more exciting and impactful than ever.”



