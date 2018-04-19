Q Acoustics forthcoming Q3000i range has some rather large shoes to fill. Its predecessor, the 3000 range, featured two Award winners: the 3050 floorstanders and 3020 standmounters.

The entire range (as the 3000 Series 5.1 Cinema Pack) also received a five-star review, proving the range’s whole is equal to the sum of its parts.

The new five-strong 3000i range is a like-for-like replacement, comprising the 3010i (£199) and 3020i (£249) standmounts, 3050i floorstanders (£649), 3090i centre channel, and Q 3060S subwoofer.

In recent years, the focus has been on Q Acoustics’ latest soundbar (the M3) and soundbase (the M2) – the fastest growing arm of its business. However, the British brand’s big launch for 2018 is the 3000i speaker series, sitting between the 2000i and Concept ranges in its line-up.

Every model in the range has a 20mm soft dome tweeter, decoupled from the baffle via a suspension system to isolate it from vibrations from the woofer. The mid/bass driver differs in size in each model: 10cm in the Q 3010i and Q 3090i; 12.5cm in the Q3020i; 16.5cm in the Q3050i; and 20cm in the Q 3060S.

Q Acoustics has made an effort to maximise rigidity in the Q3000i range. Firstly, P2P (point-to-point) cabinet bracing aims to pile extra support to the parts of the cabinet that need to be stiffened to make them quieter.

The corners of the cabinets have been internally braced, too, with the baffle further thickened to provide support for the tweeter and mid/bass driver.

To improve structural integrity, traditional terminal panel cut-outs have made way for embedded sockets within the cabinet.

The 3050i stands out from the range for its use of HPE (Helmholtz Pressure Equalizer) technology. Q Acoustics first introduced this in its £4000 Concept 500 and the technology has trickled down to this price point. Essentially, it's a tube filled with damping material inside the cabinet, which absorbs energy and reduces resonance.

There are other model-specific revisions, too. The Q3010i and Q3020i are both 25 per cent larger than their predecessors, with a revised crossover taking advantage of the extra cabinet volume.

Meanwhile, the 150W Q3060S active sub is the slimmest the company has made. It features a magnetic door covering its controls and connections.

Q Acoustics has previously charged a premium for its black and white gloss finishes. However, all four finishes on the 3000i series – Graphite Grey, English Walnut, Carbon Black and Arctic White – will be the same price. A chrome bezel surrounds each driver, but for those who prefer a minimalist look, they also come with magnetic cloth speaker grilles.

The Q 3060S and 3090i are sold within two packages: either with four Q 3010is (£895), or a pair each of Q 3010is and 3050is (£1345). A bundle can also include Q Acoustics’ installation speakers, for those wanting Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

The range brings new accessories, too. There are Q 3000FSi speaker stands for the 3010i and 3020i; a Q 3000WB wall bracket for the two new standmounts, as well as the 3090i centre and the equivalent models in the existing 3000 and 2000i ranges; and a Q 60WB subwoofer bracket.

The Q Acoustics 3000i range will make its worldwide debut at the Munich High End Show next month, and will be available in the last week of April.

We already have a pair of 3010is in our testing rooms, so stay tuned for our verdict shortly.

MORE:

New B&O BeoPlay P6: a powerful portable speaker

BPI: music industry revenue at Britpop levels

Rega's Record Store Day turntables to be signed by Fatboy Slim, Jethro Tull and others

15 of the best hi-fi speakers 2018

Free ‘Inside Abbey Road Studios’ exhibition open until June