B&O already has several portable speakers in its catalogue, including the Beolit 15, A1 and P2, and now it’s making the choice of picnic-goers even harder by launching another.

The Beoplay P6 features an anodized and perforated aluminium design and a leather strap reminiscent of the A1’s aesthetic.

But instead of touch controls, the P6 has integrated flex buttons, one of which is a OneTouch button giving you access to Siri or Google Assistant on your smartphone, the ability to accept calls or to skip through ToneTouch sound presets via the Beoplay App.

Appropriately, the lunchbox-sized speaker is splash- and dust-resistant and, thanks in part to B&O’s processing working to maximise power management, it has a playback time of 16 hours before requiring a top-up via its USB-C socket.

Inside, there are three amplifier channels driving a woofer and twin full-range drivers for a total maximum output of 215W – making it more powerful (on paper) than our current Award-winner, the Dali Katch.

The B&O Beoplay P6, which comes in black and natural (grey) finishes, will be available from 23rd April, priced £350.

