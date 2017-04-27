B&O Play has unveiled its latest wireless speaker, the Beoplay P2. The smallest model in the B&O Play range, it looks like a flattened version of the BeoPlay A1, with just a hint of the Dali Katch for good measure.

The P2's grille is made of pearl-blasted aluminium with a leather strap. It features the same tweeter as the A1, but B&O says it has redesigned the mid-woofer with an anodized aluminium cone structure.

However, the most interesting thing about the Beoplay P2 is its controls. Rather than buttons, you use a series of taps and gestures to change the volume and play, pause and skip tracks. These gestures can be modified in the Beoplay app, so hopefully you won't end up skipping songs when tapping along to your favourite beats.

As well as its interesting UI, the P2 has a microphone to take calls, a USB-C cable for charging and a battery life of up to 10 hours.

The B&O Beoplay P2 is available now, priced £150.

