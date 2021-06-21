Prime Day TV deal: save £160 on Hisense 65-inch 4K TV with Dolby Vision

Prime Day means major markdowns on some of the best TVs. In the mood for a bargain? How does £160 off the 65-inch Hisense 65A6GT with Dolby Vision HDR sound?

This 2021 LED TV is normally £799 but you can pick one up for £639. It has Dolby Vision HDR, built-in Alexa voice assistant and – for a limited time – a serious Prime Day discount.

Want a smaller TV? The 50-inch model is also reduced from £499 to £429, saving you £70. Again, the Prime Day price is only around until midnight on 22 June, so don't hang around.

Best Hisense Prime Day TV deal

Hisense 65-inch 4K HDR TV £799 £639 at Amazon (save £160)

Expect all the apps and services under the sun, a terrifically usable interface, and good value from this 65-inch 4K TV with Dolby Vision HDR support. Alternatively, save £70 on the 50-inch version which can be yours for £429.View Deal

We've yet to review the Hisense A6 but Amazon customers rate it a healthy 4.4 out of 5. It's also worth noting that Hisense has a great track record when it comes to making excellent value, mid-range 4K TVs. Indeed, we gave the Hisense 50B7120UK the full five stars last year.

The 2021 A6 offers support for Dolby Vision HDR, so you can expect a refined picture, as well as DTS:X virtual 5.1 surround sound for a more immersive audio experience. Built-in Alexa should make it easy to find movies and boxsets using the voice-enable remote control.

More of a gamer? Game Mode promises to reduce input lag to under 16 milliseconds, so you should be able to perform at your button-bashing best. The A6 runs VIDAA U5, Hisense's proprietary TV series software platform. It claims to work "20% faster" than the company's 2020 TV series and provides access most streaming apps, including Netflix, YouTube and Freeview Play.

At £160 off the RRP, the 65-inch model sounds very tempting indeed. Plus you have the option to save £70 on the 50-inch model, which is reduced to £429. If you're looking for a solid 4K TV for not a lot of money, this could be one to consider.

MORE:

Our pick of the best Prime Day TV deals live right now

Here are the best cheap TVs around right now.

Take a look at the best Prime Day deals 2021