Prime Day slashes Panasonic 4K Blu-ray player to just £119

How does a brand-spanking new Panasonic 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player sound on Prime Day? We know, it sounds good. Very good. The budget 4K player has been reduced from its already tempting price of £150 to just £119 in the Prime Day sales.

Panasonic DP-UB150EB-K 4K Blu-ray Player £149 £119

A budget 4K disc spinner with HDR10+ format support is hard to find - but clearly not impossible! This Pana player is now £30 off, making it one of the most affordable ways to play your 4K Blu-rays.View Deal

This Panasonic player not only supports 4K playback and HDR10 but also the HDR10+ format, which, like Dolby Vision, promises more dynamic (scene-by-scene) colour adjustment. There's hi-res audio playback too, so the sound should match the visuals for sparkling clarity.

With Blu-ray and DVD upscaling, it'll leave none of your disc collection out – there's even Full HD 3D Blu-ray disc playback when used with a 3D TV.

Remember, Prime Day doesn't last forever and this Panasonic player will stick around only while stocks last. Once it's gone, it's gone.

