Prime Day deal: popular Cowin E7 noise-cancelling headphones just $41.99

Already an Amazon Choice product, the Cowin E7 wireless noise-cancelling headphones have had another juicy price cut especially for Prime Day .

These hugely popular noise-cancelling over-ear cans are now down to just $41.99 from their regular $60 price point with the deal running until midnight on 16th July or when stocks run out.

Cowin E7 noise-cancelling headphones $60 $41.99 on Amazon

Amazon's no.1 selling headphones, the Cowin E7 promise bags of features for very little outlay. Long battery life, active noise-cancelling, hands-free calls, comfort and portability – all for what amounts to pocket change in the audio world.View Deal

Similar to the Cowin E7 Pro headphones (which are also discounted for Prime Day), the E7s are big, padded and comfortable with up to 30 hours of Bluetooth active noise-cancelling playback from each charge.

They feature 40mm drivers instead of the 45mm drivers which come with the E7 pro headphones, but, as they have plenty of love in the over 11,000 Amazon reviews, you can expect at least reasonably decent audio here.

There’s a built-in microphone for making voice calls and the cups can swivel to make the more portable and easier to stick in your pockets. It's hard to go wrong here.

