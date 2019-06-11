Pre-Amazon Prime Day deal: $50 off Bose noise-cancelling headphones with Alexa

A flurry of Amazon cut-price headphones have jumped out at us in the past week or so, but this pair of Bose over-ears – on sale for $299 (line-price $349) – is unusual in that they also carry voice-control smarts.

Amazon is clearly trying to keep buyers interested and pre-empt any lull in sales ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Considering the deals currently on offer, we think it's doing a pretty good job.

With the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones – a four-star product in our previous in-house tests – you can expect three levels of noise cancellation, Alexa voice access to music and information, a noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear voice pick-up and hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, plus personalized settings through the Bose Connect app.

If you're an iOS user, you can also experience Bose AR, an audio-only version of augmented reality. To be clear though, Bose AR enhanced apps are currently available for iPad and iPhone users only – although Android apps are apparently in development.

The $50 saving is available on all three color options (black, silver and rose gold) and shipping is of course free.

More likely to be tempted by a pair of Sony noise cancelling headphones? Stay with us, we've got just the deal for you.

The 2018 What Hi-Fi? Award winning Sony WH-1000XM3s are currently just $298 on Amazon, down from $350.

With pre-Amazon Prime Day deals like these, we can only imagine the savings we could get on the big day itself, which is likely to be July 15. Grab those Bose headphones now though, and your first question to Alexa could always be "Alexa, when is Prime Day?"

