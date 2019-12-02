PlayStation Cyber Monday deal: get a PS4 and three awesome games for only £200

There were some good PlayStation deals over Black Friday, but none as good as this new Cyber Monday deal: get a 500GB PS4 and arguably the three very best games available for the console for just £200.

So that's a PlayStation 4 console with The Last of Us, Uncharted 4 and Horizon Zero Dawn for only £200. It's a deal, it's a steal, it's the sale of the... well, you get the rest.

You don't need to take our word for it that these are great games: review aggregator Metacritic has them scored at 95 per cent, 93 per cent and 89 per cent respectively, making them some of the very highest-rated games of this console generation.

And while you won't get to play these games in pseudo-4K as you would on a PS4 Pro, this standard PS4 console does boast HDR, which is pretty transformative -assuming you've also got an HDR TV.

