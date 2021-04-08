New iPad Mini design looks very familiar, leaked photos suggest

Apple's new iPad Mini could look the same as the current model, if new photos are to be believed. The snaps come courtesy of Sonny Dickson (via 9to5Mac), who has been leaking Apple devices since the iPhone 4.

The snaps supposedly show the next iPad Pro too, although there isn't any additional information to go with them.

All Dickson says is that the Pro models will have a triple camera array and that the iPad Mini will have a central camera up top. He also notes that Mini will be slightly thicker than the current model.

This conflicts with previous reports that said Apple would redesign the Mini. Supposed changes include a larger, 8.7-inch screen and a near bezel-less design. Indeed, such was the scope of changes that it was claimed the new device would be named the iPad Mini Pro, suggesting more power to go with the cosmetic refresh.

However, others have contradicted that report, too. Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said the next Mini will have a screen between 8.4 and 8.9 inches, but its design language will remain "broadly the same" as the current model. Japanese blog Macotakara agrees with the 8.4-inch screen, but says the device will look similar to 2019's iPad Air.

There's no word on when we might see a new iPad Mini, but the new iPad Pro should be with us very soon indeed, complete with a Mini LED screen. Here's hoping the next generation of Mini isn't far behind...

