Marshall speakers are now up to 45% off for Cyber Monday!

Concrete proof that certain retailers are shaving off even more pounds for the Cyber Monday sales: Amazon has dropped the price of several Marshall speaker models – some by up to 45 per cent.

Take, for example, the gorgeous-looking, amp-inspired Woburn II, Marshall Acton II Voice with Alexa smarts, or Woburn Limited Edition models. They'll currently save you £100, £121 and £140 respectively – but we don't think these deals will last for long.

Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker £429 £329 at Amazon

You can bag a cool £100 off Marshall's funky, guitar amp-inspired wireless speaker. Crank it up to 11 and you'll be rewarded with 110 watts courtesy of two tweeters and 5.25in mid/bass units apiece. There's also Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX technology to ensure high-quality streams. Available in black or white.

View Deal

Marshall Acton II Voice Bluetooth Speaker £270 £149 at Amazon

Big sound with decent bass and that classic Marshall design, with amp-like dials for controlling volume, bass and treble and a brushed metal button for source selection between wi-fi, Bluetooth and aux sitting on the top. The company's “50 years of loud” slogan rings true here: dedicated 15W Class D amplifiers drive its pair of tweeters, while a 30W amp services its large central woofer. Sonically, it didn't blow us away under intense scrutiny, but with 45% off, there's an awful lot to like... View Deal

Marshall Woburn Ltd ed. Bluetooth speaker £379 £239 at Amazon

Big in both stature and saving: a 37% discount on a speaker that brings auxiliary, optical, Bluetooth aptX and RCA connectivity to the party – all housed in a winsome, guitar-amp style package. Not one we've had in for a thorough appraisal, but we can't fault the aesthetic – or the stonking £140 saving. View Deal

If you've always hankered after a Marshall speaker, there's no better time than the present to secure a retro-fabulous future.

Again, these Cyber Monday deals probably won't last long, so if you like the look of one (or two, or three) of these Marshall speakers, don't hang about.

MORE:

Tidal Cyber Monday deal: 4 months for just £1.99