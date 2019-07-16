Marshall Monitor Bluetooth headphones are half price on Amazon Prime Day

Marshall may be best known for its guitar amps, and similarly styled Bluetooth speakers, but it also does headphones. This stylish pair carry the familiar Marshall logo on each earcup and have a smart, ribbed black finish.

So this Amazon Prime Day deal is an attractive proposition. The Marshalls look the part, offer a claimed 30 hours of playback on a single charge, include aptX Bluetooth streaming and have a single button for controlling the headphones themselves and the playback device connected to them. They also fold up for easy storage when not in use.

If you'd prefer a wired pair, they are available for £135. But at £99 the Bluetooth ones offer a compelling deal.

Marshall Monitor Bluetooth headphones £220 now £99

A 50% discount is not to be sniffed at, and these smart looking wireless headphones are smart looking, compact, easy to stow and offer decent battery life.View Deal

