LG TV just $90! Save 47% in the Best Buy Cyber Monday sales

We may now live in a 4K TV world, but Full HD and HD-ready TVs are still alive and kicking – as this deal proves. In the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale, the 32in LG 32LM505BBUA HD-Ready TV is now down to just $89.99 at Best Buy thanks to another incremental price drop.

Guys, you aren't going to get a TV much cheaper than this, and certainly not an LG one.

OK so you may not want a 32in HD-ready TV taking pride of place in your living room, but as a second or third screen, for a kitchen or bedroom perhaps, it's ideal. While we haven't reviewed this particular set, it has a positive 4.3/5 user rating.

LG 32LM505BBUA $170 $90 at Best Buy

A 47 per cent Cyber Monday saving gets you a 32in LG TV for just £90. It's pretty no-frills where specs are concerned, but what do you expect for this price? There's two HDMI inputs and a USB port for media playback.

View Deal

That said, if you're after a 4K TV deal instead, you should probably head over to our best Cyber Monday 2019 TV deals, where you'll find discounted 4K TVs from just $190.

MORE:

Cyber Monday 2019: all the best deals

Here are the 7 best Cyber Monday TV deals available