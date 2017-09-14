Truly wireless sound; it's the dream. Just stick the headphones in your ears and go, without cables inhibiting your movement.

That's what Jaybird is aiming for with its Run headphones. The pair of cordless buds are sweat-resistant and have four hours of battery life.

Aimed at the fitness market, its 'intuitive control-button' is used to take calls, stop and start music, skip tracks and activate Siri or Google Assistant.

You can customise your sound with its companion app, and if you lose the headphones, there's a location function to track them down.

Jaybird has also announced a pair of neckbud headphones, the Freedom 2s. They are also water resistant, and with bigger drivers than in the Run, should be more sonically sophisticated.

The Jaybird Runs will be available from October, priced £170, and can be pre-ordered now. The Freedom 2s are available now, priced £140.

Read more:

Best in-ear headphones

Test your stereo field perception, waste hours and maybe win speakers

Google’s AirPod rival coming soon?

How Sony, Universal and Warner plan to make hi-res music mainstream

13 truly wireless alternatives to Apple AirPods

Apple iPhone X hands on