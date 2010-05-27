HRH the Duke of York, the UK's special representative for international trade and investment, visited the Cambridge headquarters of Meridian Audio this week.

Prince Andrew was making a tour of British export businesses in the region. Led by Meridian's CEO Tim Ireland, the Prince met with Meridian's senior management team, including founders Bob Stuart and Allen Boothroyd.

He was then shown around the company's manufacturing facility, where he was given an overview of the product development and assembly process.

This was followed by a private demonstration of Meridian technology, including the world's first 10-megapixel home cinema projector.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter